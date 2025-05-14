QCP Capital Sees Continued Growth Potential For Digital Assets Ahead Of Coinbase’s S&P 500 Entry On May 19

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief QCP Capital reports that improving macro conditions have fueled a broad market rebound—especially in crypto—with further upside likely as Bitcoin nears all-time highs and Coinbase’s upcoming S&P 500 inclusion acts as a potential catalyst.

Cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital, based in Singapore, provided an update on recent developments in the cryptocurrency market. According to the firm, markets experienced a strong rebound, driven by an unexpected shift in US trade diplomacy. Washington’s $600 billion trade agreement with Saudi Arabia led to a reduction in tariffs, generating renewed risk-on sentiment. This marked a continuation of the “Art of the Deal” approach in international negotiations.

Equity markets also saw gains, with the S&P 500 recovering from a 17% decline last month, now returning to flat year-to-date levels, defying bearish projections and highlighting a renewed market appetite for risk.

The firm also observed that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in below expectations, easing concerns about inflation and strengthening expectations for rate cuts. However, the Federal Reserve remains cautious, maintaining a data-driven approach and acknowledging the uncertain economic effects of tariff adjustments on both unemployment and inflation.

While markets are currently pricing in an initial rate cut for July, QCP believes that September may be a more realistic timeframe for such a move, given the Federal Reserve’s desire for further clarity. Consequently, expectations for rate cuts in 2025 have been revised, with only two cuts now anticipated, compared to four a month ago.

In the cryptocurrency space, digital assets have outpaced equities in their recovery, with Bitcoin nearing all-time highs. Ethereum has also seen progress, with the ETH/BTC cross reaching 0.025.

Looking forward, QCP Capital believes there is still potential for digital assets to rise further, especially with Coinbase’s upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 on May 19th. Historically, such index additions have served as short-term catalysts, as passive investment managers adjust their portfolios to reflect the new benchmark.

Bitcoin Price Trades Above $103,761, Global Crypto Market Sees 1.18% Growth

As of the latest data, Bitcoin is trading at $103,761, marking a 0.22% increase over the past 24 hours. The highest recorded price during this period was $104,965, while the lowest was $102,987. The overall BTC market capitalization stands at $2.05 trillion, reflecting a 0.13% increase from the previous day.

In comparison, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently $3.36 trillion, showing a 1.18% rise over the last 24 hours. The total market volume for cryptocurrencies in the past day is $153.83 billion, representing a 4.14% decrease, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson