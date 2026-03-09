QCP Capital: Geopolitical Risks And Inflation Concerns Drive Market Volatility, But Bitcoin Holds Steady

Singapore-based digital asset firm QCP Capital has published a report analyzing recent market developments and providing its outlook on the sector.

QCP Capital highlights that tensions in Iran did not ease over the weekend, driving oil prices above $115 amid concerns of prolonged supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, broader instability in the Middle East, and a potential conflict that could extend longer than anticipated by markets. Rising uncertainty has prompted a defensive stance in global equity markets.

Despite this, traditional safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries and gold failed to attract their usual demand, both coming under pressure as climbing crude prices heighten inflation concerns and push yields upward. In contrast, the US dollar has emerged as the preferred defensive asset, supported by higher yields and the country’s status as a net energy exporter.

Amid widespread weakness in risk assets and elevated market stress, indicated by a VIX above 29, Bitcoin has demonstrated notable resilience, a pattern that has been uncommon in recent periods. Options market flows reflect reduced concern over further sharp declines, with put skew remaining less extreme than during the initial shock last week.

Downside protection continues to be structured primarily through short-dated intraweek strikes between $61,000 and $64,000. However, options activity suggests a more nuanced market outlook. For instance, the purchase of 500 contracts of the BTC 24APR26 72k straddle indicates expectations of ongoing volatility rather than a steep, one-directional drop.

March’s highest open interest is concentrated at the 75,000 and 125,000 call strikes. Although a fast recovery to these levels is considered unlikely, this positioning signals localized optimism for Bitcoin despite persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

While Bitcoin has not yet fully realized its “digital gold” narrative, its practical utility as a “digital escape hatch” is gaining relevance, particularly in Gulf countries experiencing currency volatility and political uncertainty. The recent price action, occurring against a backdrop of escalating tensions, suggests growing recognition of this function, even as the long-term trajectory of the asset remains uncertain.

According to the analysts, key events to monitor in the coming week include the US Consumer Price Index on Wednesday, March 11th; US unemployment claims on Thursday, March 12th; and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures and JOLTS job openings data on Friday, March 13th.

Bitcoin Holds Near $67,500 Amid Macro-Driven Pullback As Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Weigh On Markets

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin is trading at $67,508, reflecting a 0.34% increase over the past 24 hours. During this period, the cryptocurrency reached a low of $65,660 and a high of $68,000. The total market capitalization of the global cryptocurrency sector stands at $2.31 trillion, marking a 0.37% rise compared with the previous day. Trading volume across all cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours totaled $89.57 billion, representing a 55.92% increase, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin’s price declined following last week’s brief rally, as a surge in oil prices put pressure on Asian equity markets on Monday. This retracement returned Bitcoin to levels observed prior to the temporary surge, consistent with research from CryptoQuant, which characterized the prior week’s gains as a “relief rally” rather than the beginning of a sustained bull cycle.

Dominick John, an analyst at Zeus Research, noted that Bitcoin’s move toward $66,000 reflects a macro-driven pullback. Elevated geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, have shifted markets into a risk-off stance, while rising crude prices are contributing to inflationary concerns and exerting tighter conditions on global financial markets.

