January 14, 2026

QCP Capital: Bitcoin May Attract Investor Rotation After Clearing $95K, While Macro Risks Are Largely Priced In

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 14, 2026 at 7:03 am Updated: January 14, 2026 at 7:03 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 14, 2026 at 7:03 am

In Brief

Resilient US macro conditions are driving a global risk-on environment in which Bitcoin has broken above $95,000 and may attract capital rotation despite geopolitical and policy risks that markets largely consider priced in.

QCP Capital: US Stocks And Crypto Strengthen Ahead Of Midterm Elections, Pullbacks Seen As Buying Opportunities

Singapore‑based digital asset firm, QCP Capital released a report outlining recent market developments and its outlook on the cryptocurrency market, noting that the US labor market remains resilient and inflation appears stable, which has supported risk‑on sentiment across equities, precious metals, the dollar, and cryptocurrencies. 

The report states that despite geopolitical tensions involving Venezuela and Iran and US involvement, markets have continued to show resilience, driven in part by expectations of renewed US leadership on the global stage and a geopolitical premium in oil while broader markets held firm. 

The analysis suggests that some market observers view these dynamics through a political lens tied to the US midterm elections, with expectations that policies aimed at economic strength could lead to outperformance in US markets and a global risk‑on environment. 

According to the report, Bitcoin has lagged behind equity and precious metal rallies but has recently surpassed the $95,000 level that had capped previous rallies since November, and with potential continued currency debasement boosting precious metals, Bitcoin’s relative valuation may attract rotation into digital assets. 

The firm also identifies ongoing risks, including a pending US Supreme Court decision on tariffs and the possibility of further geopolitical escalation in Venezuela or Iran, but it concludes that markets have largely priced in current risks, and further escalation events could present buying opportunities.

Analysts Predict Bitcoin Rally Eyeing $100,000 Target

As of the latest data, Bitcoin is trading at $94,919, reflecting a 3.16% increase over the past 24 hours, with an intraday low of $91,816 and a high of $95,801. The total global cryptocurrency market capitalization has reached $3.24 trillion, marking a 3.21% increase in the same period, while total trading volume across all cryptocurrency assets over 24 hours rose to $154.52 billion, up 57.52%.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their largest daily net inflows since October 7th, 2025, signaling renewed institutional interest following year-end portfolio adjustments. According to SoSoValue data, the spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $753.7 million in net inflows on Tuesday, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading at $351 million, Bitwise’s BITB receiving $159 million, and BlackRock’s IBIT adding $126 million.

Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer at Kronos Research, commented that these inflows reflect improving macroeconomic clarity, supported by recent US consumer price index figures and the progress of cryptocurrency market structure legislation in Washington.

Other market analysts maintain a positive outlook for Bitcoin. Michaël van de Poppe of MN Trading Capital noted in a post on X that Bitcoin appears poised to reach $100,000 in the coming week, suggesting that price dips present buying opportunities.

Bitcoin has not reclaimed the $100,000 level since falling below it on November 13, 2025. Historically, January has been modest for Bitcoin, with an average gain of 4.18% since 2013, while February has generally produced stronger returns, averaging 13.12%. 

Michaël Van de Poppe added that the bull market remains intact and may be entering a renewed growth phase.

Alisa Davidson
