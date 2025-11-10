en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Markets News Report Technology
November 10, 2025

QCP Capital: Bitcoin Faces Range-Bound Outlook As Spot Recovery Gains Momentum Amid Legacy Selling Pressure

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 10, 2025 at 6:14 am Updated: November 10, 2025 at 6:14 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 10, 2025 at 6:14 am

In Brief

Bitcoin rebounded above $106,000 amid optimism over the US government funding progress, though medium-term price action is expected to remain range-bound.

QCP Capital: Bitcoin Faces Range-Bound Outlook As Spot Recovery Gains Momentum Amid Legacy Selling Pressure

Singapore-based digital asset firm QCP Capital released a recent market report noting that the US Senate voted to advance a funding agreement, a key step toward reopening the government as the shutdown reaches its 40th day. 

The amended package now moves to the House of Representatives before being sent to the President for signature, a process that could take several more days. Equity futures responded positively, reflecting optimism that this could mark the conclusion of the longest government shutdown in US history.

Bitcoin rebounded alongside broader risk assets, reclaiming $106,000 after multiple attempts to break below $100,000 in the previous week. This recovery comes despite ongoing selling from early Bitcoin holders and continued outflows from spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Risk Reversals have also shown a slight shift away from put-heavy positioning, indicating easing concerns over potential large-scale liquidations.

According to QCP, options activity has remained mixed, with notable buying of BTC-26DEC25 112k/120k/150k Call Fly contracts alongside significant selling of BTC-26DEC25 135k/140k Call Spreads. These flows suggest divided market expectations regarding whether Bitcoin can retest its all-time highs before year-end, amid modest momentum and persistent pressure from legacy supply.

The current pattern of selling from long-term holders mirrors historical supply overhangs, such as those from the Silk Road and Mt. Gox, though past cycles show that deeper liquidity and more diverse participants have helped absorb such shocks. This indicates that while distributions from early wallets are disruptive, they are unlikely to alter Bitcoin’s overall structural trajectory.

Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) have remained relatively quiet but continue to influence market sentiment, as any indications of selling from large holders could still weigh on prices. Encouragingly, Bitcoin’s rejection of the $100,000 level has provided DATs with an opportunity to rebuild positions. 

A sustained recovery in spot markets, supported by favorable macro conditions and stabilizing ETF inflows, could reignite demand, though rallies above $118,000 may encounter renewed selling pressure from early holders. Overall, until long-term supply eases, the medium-term outlook suggests a range-bound Bitcoin market.

Bitcoin And Ethereum Lead Market Recovery 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $106,383, reflecting a 4.67% increase over the past 24 hours, with intraday lows of $101,573 and highs of $106,432. 

Meanwhile, ETH is trading at $3,623, up 6.75% in the same period, reaching a low of $3,384 and a high of $3,648, according to CoinMarketCap data. 

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $3.59 trillion, marking a 4.93% rise over the last 24 hours, while overall trading volume has increased by 36.14% to $169.38 billion.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Mid-November Market Recap: Bitcoin Holds $100K, ETH Regains Balance, TON Steps Into Payments

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

Bitfinex: Bitcoin Retreat Below $100K Reflects Mid-Cycle Consolidation Rather Than Cascading Sell-Off

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

CoinShares Reports $1.17B Outflows Amid Market Volatility And US Rate-Cut Uncertainty

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

OKX Introduces Delta Neutral Strategy To Support Advanced Arbitrage And Risk Management For VIP Traders

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Mid-November Market Recap: Bitcoin Holds $100K, ETH Regains Balance, TON Steps Into Payments

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

Bitfinex: Bitcoin Retreat Below $100K Reflects Mid-Cycle Consolidation Rather Than Cascading Sell-Off

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

CoinShares Reports $1.17B Outflows Amid Market Volatility And US Rate-Cut Uncertainty

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

OKX Introduces Delta Neutral Strategy To Support Advanced Arbitrage And Risk Management For VIP Traders

by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Mid-November Market Recap: Bitcoin Holds $100K, ETH Regains Balance, TON Steps Into Payments
Markets News Report Technology
Mid-November Market Recap: Bitcoin Holds $100K, ETH Regains Balance, TON Steps Into Payments
by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025
Bitfinex: Bitcoin Retreat Below $100K Reflects Mid-Cycle Consolidation Rather Than Cascading Sell-Off
Markets News Report
Bitfinex: Bitcoin Retreat Below $100K Reflects Mid-Cycle Consolidation Rather Than Cascading Sell-Off
by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025
CoinShares Reports $1.17B Outflows Amid Market Volatility And US Rate-Cut Uncertainty
Markets News Report Technology
CoinShares Reports $1.17B Outflows Amid Market Volatility And US Rate-Cut Uncertainty
by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025
OKX Introduces Delta Neutral Strategy To Support Advanced Arbitrage And Risk Management For VIP Traders
News Report Technology
OKX Introduces Delta Neutral Strategy To Support Advanced Arbitrage And Risk Management For VIP Traders
by Alisa Davidson
November 10, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.