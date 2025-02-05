QCP Capital: Bitcoin Demonstrates Resilience Above $90K, But Defensive Investment Strategy Is Recommended

In Brief QCP Capital’s market analysis highlights Bitcoin’s resilience above $90,000 but warns of geopolitical risks, market vulnerability, and advises a defensive trading approach.

Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital published a market analysis highlighting ongoing uncertainty in traditional financial markets as investors assess economic developments in the US and anticipate potential shifts in global trade policies.

The US equity market has shown signs of slowing, with the S&P 500 struggling to maintain levels above 6,000. This volatility extended to cryptocurrency markets, where Bitcoin briefly dipped to $92,000, and Ethereum saw a sharp decline to $2,100.

The delay in implementing tariffs on Mexico and Canada has offered temporary relief to markets. However, the US-China trade dispute remains a key concern. Market participants are closely watching the scheduled call between US and Chinese leadership, with hopes of a constructive outcome, QCP Capital highlights.

Additionally, a recent conference led by David Sacks left investors seeking more concrete regulatory clarity. A task force has been established to draft clearer legislation, starting with stablecoin regulations. Another working group has been formed to assess the feasibility of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), which, while still in early discussions, could have long-term positive implications for the digital asset sector.

Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $90,000 is notable, but QCP Capital remains cautious about potential geopolitical disruptions, particularly those stemming from US-China tensions. The absence of immediate crypto-specific catalysts adds to market vulnerability, increasing the risk of downward price movements. Given recent large-scale liquidations, a defensive trading approach and strong risk management strategies are advised in the current environment.

Bitcoin Dips Below $99,000 Amidst $428M In Liquidations

As of the latest update, Bitcoin is trading at $98,023, reflecting a 1.14% decline over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency’s daily price range spanned from a low of $96,330 to a high of $100,677. This downward movement coincides with liquidations, as Bitcoin recorded $428.02 million in intraday liquidations, according to data from Coinglass. Additionally, Bitcoin’s market dominance slightly decreased by 0.22% to 60.18%.

Despite signs of recovery in the broader cryptocurrency market yesterday, heightened volatility emerged on February 5th, leading to a market-wide downturn. Most major cryptocurrencies experienced declines, contributing to a 0.87% contraction in the total global market capitalization, which now stands at $3.23 trillion. Market activity also saw a notable pullback, with total trading volume dropping 28.13% from the previous day to $166.32 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

