Pudgy Penguins And Mythical Games Announce Global Launch Of Pudgy Party

In Brief Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games have launched Pudgy Party, a free, blockchain-integrated mobile game offering multiplayer mini-games, customizable NFT assets, and global competitions for players of all ages.

One of the most prominent non-fungible token (NFT) brands, Pudgy Penguins, in collaboration with game developer Mythical Games, has announced the worldwide release of Pudgy Party, a mobile game featuring the brand’s well-known characters. Designed for players of all ages, the game blends casual party-style gameplay with blockchain-based ownership, providing a multiplayer experience that emphasizes enjoyment and interaction.

Pudgy Party immerses players in a colorful environment filled with fast-paced mini-games, charming characters, and a relaxed, playful atmosphere. Whether participating solo or teaming up with others, players can expect engaging and dynamic matches that reflect the distinctive personalities and whimsical energy that have made Pudgy Penguins widely popular.

“The heart of Pudgy Penguins has always been about connection and spreading good vibes,” said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins, in a written statement. “Bringing our beloved, viral characters to life in a mobile multiplayer game is an exciting step forward in our mission to create joyful, meaningful experiences for our growing global community. Pudgy Party is fun, accessible to players of all ages, and designed to bring people together,” she added.

Pudgy Party Unveils Dynamic Multiplayer Gameplay, NFT Integration, And Global Tournaments For Web3 Gamers

Pudgy Party features a range of distinctive elements designed to engage players of all ages. The game’s cast of endearing penguins possesses unique personalities and fantastical abilities, with gameplay emphasizing enjoyment and accessibility rather than intensity. The multiplayer experience is dynamic, offering fast-paced matches that are never the same, with mini-games, unexpected twists, and continuous action.

Players can personalize and collect in-game items, dressing their penguins with outfits, emotes, and other assets. These items are available as either non-tradable (NAT) or limited edition (LE) tradable versions, with Talismans enabling NAT costumes to be converted into rare LEs. Limited edition costumes include unique cosmetic features that can be upgraded and fused, and all tradable assets are supported on Mythical’s proprietary NFT marketplace.

Blockchain integration allows players to mint costumes into NFTs, trade collectibles in the marketplace, and earn rewards that hold value beyond the game itself. Seasonal events and leaderboards provide ongoing engagement, starting with Season 1: Dopameme Rush, themed around Brainrot, launching on August 29th. Players can unlock meme-inspired costumes and participate in monthly seasons featuring free and premium passes, special events, and global leaderboard competitions.

Additionally, open, real-time tournaments allow players worldwide to compete in round-robin style matches, offering prizes and opportunities to climb the leaderboards.

“Pudgy Penguins is one of the few Web3 brands that has successfully broken through to mainstream audiences, thanks to their strong retail presence and highly engaged community,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games, in a written statement. “We’re thrilled to launch Pudgy Party with them and bring this playful IP to gamers around the world. This is exactly the kind of project that shows how Web3 can deliver fun, value, and accessibility to everyone,” he added.

Pudgy Party, developed on the Mythical Platform, is designed to appeal to both Web2 and Web3 audiences and is available as a free download. The game features seamless wallet integration, true ownership of digital assets, and scalable multiplayer functionality, establishing a new benchmark for blockchain experiences focused on entertainment and engagement.

This release builds on Pudgy Penguins’ ongoing success across entertainment and consumer products. With top-selling toy lines at major retailers such as Walmart and Target, as well as billions of social media views, Pudgy Penguins has become one of the most prominent and successful digital-native brands globally.

