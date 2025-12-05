en en
News Report Technology
December 05, 2025

Privacy-Focused Blockchain Dusk Launches DuskEVM Testnet, Allowing Devs To Explore And Test

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 05, 2025 at 9:40 am Updated: December 05, 2025 at 9:00 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 05, 2025 at 9:40 am

In Brief

Dusk has launched the DuskEVM testnet, enabling developers to bridge DUSK tokens and deploy EVM-compatible smart contracts while preparing for the mainnet launch.

Privacy-Focused Blockchain Dusk Launches DuskEVM Testnet, Allowing Devs To Explore And Test

Privacy-focused blockchain Dusk announced that it has launched the DuskEVM testnet, representing the final step before the mainnet launch and providing an opportunity for developers and users to explore the Dusk EVM environment in advance. 

The update also enables DUSK tokens to be bridged from DuskDS to DuskEVM via the official Dusk Web Wallet. Once transferred, DUSK functions as the native gas token on DuskEVM, allowing users to deploy and interact with smart contracts using standard EVM-compatible tools.

Dusk is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to provide a Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) for the native issuance, clearing, and settlement of regulated financial assets, including stocks and bonds. The DUSK token serves both as an incentive for consensus participation and as the network’s primary currency, and it is available in ERC20 and BEP20 formats.

DuskEVM: Understanding The Functionality

DuskEVM is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible execution environment within the modular Dusk stack, offering scalable smart contract execution while inheriting the security, consensus, and settlement guarantees of DuskDS. This environment allows developers to deploy smart contracts with standard EVM tooling while benefiting from a modular design that supports regulatory compliance and institutional requirements.

With DuskEVM, the Dusk platform has evolved into a modular stack that separates settlement from execution. DuskDS functions as the settlement and data availability layer, while execution layers such as DuskEVM and DuskVM (a WASM-based execution environment) handle application-level logic. These execution environments can incorporate advanced cryptography, including zero-knowledge proofs and fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), to enable privacy-preserving and compliant computations.

The EVM is a general-purpose, stateless execution environment for processing smart contract logic. DuskEVM leverages the OP Stack and supports EIP-4844 (Proto-Danksharding), but settles directly using DuskDS rather than Ethereum. This integration required no modifications to Optimism’s core components, with additional services layered to enable settlement and data availability via DuskDS. As a result, developers can use familiar EVM tools while relying on DuskDS for secure settlement and reliable data availability.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

