Portal Rolls Out Hub And Wallet, Unveils Early Adopter Rewards Program

In Brief Portal launches Hub and Wallet, laying the foundation for its Web3 ecosystem by facilitating instant cross-chain liquidity transfers and enhancing overall accessibility.

Gaming platform and publisher, Portal announced the launch of the Portal Hub and Portal Wallet, laying the foundation for its Web3 ecosystem, where users can seamlessly discover games and applications while enabling instant cross-chain liquidity transfers, enhancing accessibility for both new and existing users.

The Portal Hub, Wallet, and Pay systems, built on the Hyperway infrastructure, form the backbone of universal liquidity within the platform.

In order to get started with exploring the Portal Hub, users can sign up for it by visiting hub.portalgaming.com, entering their email address and password, and creating an account. Each Portal account includes an embedded Portal Wallet, enabling users to manage tokens, non-fungile tokens (NFTs), and their PORTAL balance directly within the Hub. The integration of Portal Hub, Wallet, and Pay aims to elevate user experience (UX) in Web3 by combining convenience and functionality.

Notably, the Portal Wallet address can be accessed by clicking the “Receive” button in the sidebar, revealing the unique 42-character alphanumeric string starting with “0x.” Initially, transactions through the Portal Wallet will incur standard Ethereum mainnet gas fees. However, upcoming integrations with additional chains and support for PORTAL tokens on these chains will reduce costs and improve overall usability.

Portal Wallet also allows users to add friends by entering usernames or wallet addresses to send PORTAL tokens. Additionally, the wallet supports receiving and holding both PORTAL tokens and ETH.

In the near future, users will gain access to top Web3 applications via the Hub, make purchases directly within these applications using the Wallet, and pay with any token on any chain through Portal Pay, broadening the platform’s utility and user appeal.

Portal To Reward Early Hub Adopters With PORTAL Tokens Throughout December

In order to show appreciation for early adopters of Portal Hub, Portal has announced a series of weekly PORTAL token rewards throughout December, concluding on December 31st. Each week, selected users will receive PORTAL tokens directly in their Portal Wallets. Winners will see these rewards reflected in their PORTAL balance and within the Wallet’s Activity tab.

Eligibility is straightforward—simply sign up for the Portal Hub before the end of the year to qualify for the chance to receive these rewards.

Portal is focused on building the foundational distribution layer for Web3, creating an ecosystem that unites users across all blockchain networks and connects them with top decentralized applications (dApps), with a strong emphasis on gaming. Through seamless product offerings, an innovative liquidity infrastructure, and a reliable network, Portal is addressing the distribution challenges of Web3. By aggregating users into one cohesive and dynamic ecosystem, Portal is not only simplifying access but also driving adoption and utility across the Web3 space.

