Polyhedra Completes Expander Framework Optimization To Enhance Performance And Reliability

In Brief Polyhedra has upgraded its Expander proof system with GPU integration, FPGA acceleration, and field-specific optimizations to boost efficiency and stability.

Blockchain initiative aimed at advancing Web3 interoperability and scalability, Polyhedra reported that a series of improvements were recently integrated into its Expander proof system, enhancing both efficiency and stability.

One of the main updates involved the full integration of a GPU prover within the Expander framework. This allows the prover to shift between CPU and GPU execution using simple environment variable adjustments, enabling transparent GPU acceleration without the need for additional setup. The change supports smoother development processes and creates opportunities for automated benchmarking in GPU-enabled environments.

Another advancement was the implementation of FPGA arithmetic primitives on Versal HBM devices. Optimized adders and multipliers were designed for the M31Ext3, Goldilocks, and BN254 fields, with each block configured to leverage high-bandwidth memory for greater throughput and reduced latency. This step establishes a foundation for complete hardware acceleration of proof generation on FPGA platforms.

In addition, field-specific optimization was introduced by benchmarking preliminary arithmetic cores to confirm functional accuracy and evaluate scaling potential. Initial results indicated favorable resource utilization across the tested fields, providing a pathway toward seamless integration into the broader Expander data pipeline.

Several enhancements were integrated into Expander last week, strengthening its performance and reliability.



Let’s break down the key improvements. pic.twitter.com/z4la80FVNF — Polyhedra (@PolyhedraZK) September 2, 2025

Polyhedra Network Powers Next-Gen Web3 Interoperability With zkBridge And Lightning-Fast Expander ZKP System

Polyhedra Network functions as a blockchain infrastructure platform that applies zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology to establish secure and decentralized interoperability between multiple blockchains, while also creating pathways between traditional Web2 systems and Web3 environments. Its core component, known as zkBridge, enables the transfer of assets, data, and messages across various blockchains without dependence on centralized validators. This protocol generates cryptographic proofs that authenticate transactions on one chain and confirm their validity on another, thereby reducing verification costs and removing the need for external trust.

Polyhedra’s expander, another development within the network, is an open-source proof system recognized for delivering the fastest ZK prover performance to date. It was built to support real-time use cases such as cross-chain transactions and AI verification by shortening proof generation times, while preserving scalability, security, and accessibility for developers.

Recently, Polyhedra has launched the Phoenix Revival Program offering incentives to long-term holders who endured the June liquidity crisis. Rewards include future airdrops and revenue sharing from upcoming products like a zkML platform. This initiative aims to restore investor confidence following the steep market loss.

