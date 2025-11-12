Polygon Partners With Calastone To Advance Tokenized Fund Distribution

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Calastone has integrated its tokenised distribution platform with Polygon, enabling institutional-grade, on-chain fund operations and expanding global access for asset managers and investors.

Ethereum scaling network Polygon announced that Calastone, the world’s largest global funds network, has integrated its tokenised distribution platform with the Polygon network. This integration allows Calastone’s blockchain-based fund distribution system to operate on Polygon’s scalable infrastructure, facilitating institutional-grade, on-chain operations.

Calastone’s Tokenised Distribution platform enables fund share classes to transact directly on-chain, reducing settlement times and operational costs for asset managers while preserving existing administrative workflows.

Polygon’s infrastructure, recognized for sub-cent transaction fees and settlement times under five seconds, has previously supported tokenization pilots with companies such as BlackRock and major real estate partners. The network will now facilitate high-volume institutional transactions across Calastone’s network, which includes 4,500 financial institutions in 58 markets.

“Markets are demanding more efficient, transparent infrastructure, and blockchain is ready to deliver at scale,” said Simon Keefe, Head of Digital Solutions at Calastone, in a written statement. “Through Polygon, our Tokenised Distribution platform can connect seamlessly with the on-chain ecosystem, uniting our global network with blockchain’s efficiencies to streamline fund distribution,” he added.

The partnership marks one of the first large-scale integrations of blockchain into fund distribution infrastructure, bringing onchain capabilities to a global institutional network.

“Calastone’s scale and reach make this a watershed moment for on-chain finance,” said Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs, in a written statement. “Polygon provides the scalability, EVM compatibility, and cost efficiency that the world’s best institutions like Calastone need to operate on-chain with no compromise to trust or performance,” he added.

Calastone Integrates Tokenised Distribution With Polygon, Expanding Global On-Chain Fund Access And Institutional Adoption

The integration creates new possibilities for cross-border fund access and digital-first investor participation by reducing traditional barriers. Asset managers are now able to reach global investors without relying on multiple intermediaries, while on-chain transparency supports the compliance and security standards required for institutional operations.

Looking forward, the collaboration is anticipated to drive wider adoption across the financial services sector. Calastone’s Tokenised Distribution illustrates how tokenization can improve efficiency and foster trust within global financial markets.

“We expect rapid scaling from pilots to production as more managers and investors move to on-chain distribution,” said Simon Keefe. “The connectivity between traditional funds and on-chain liquidity opens access to both existing and new investor bases globally,” he explained.

The announcement coincides with Polygon’s continued expansion into institutional markets, positioning the network as a leading payments infrastructure due to its fast, cost-effective, and reliable value transfers. Recent integrations with major financial institutions and payment providers further establish Polygon as a preferred platform for institutional blockchain adoption.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

