News Report Technology
November 19, 2025

Poe Introduces Group Chat For All Users, Enabling Collaboration With Over 200 AI Models

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 19, 2025 at 8:30 am Updated: November 19, 2025 at 8:30 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 19, 2025 at 8:30 am

In Brief

Poe introduced new group chat functionality, allowing up to 200 users to collaborate in shared conversations with any of the platform’s 200 AI models.

Poe Introduces Group Chat For All Users, Enabling Collaboration With Over 200 AI Models

AI chatbot platform Poe, which connects users to a wide range of AI models, announced the launch of new group chat functionality, enabling collaborative interaction with any AI model and other users in a single conversation. 

This feature allows all Poe users globally to initiate group chats where participants can collectively engage with over 200 text, image, video, and audio models, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of creator-made bots available on the platform.

Groups of up to 200 participants can simultaneously interact with models such as Claude 4.5 Sonnet, Eleven Labs v3, Eleven Labs Music, Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana), GPT-5.1, Kling 2.5 Turbo Pro, o3 Deep Research, Sora 2 Pro, Veo 3.1, or any combination of Poe’s available models. The platform emphasizes that the potential for collaborative AI-mediated interactions remains largely untapped and sees this update as a way to explore new opportunities for group engagement.

Additionally, the functionality supports the creation of custom bots that can be shared with other users for use in group settings, offering further flexibility for collaborative projects. 

For example, a group might use Gemini 2.5’s search capabilities alongside o3 Deep Research to plan a trip, or a team could collaborate to design visual mood boards using Poe’s image models. Groups can also engage in interactive activities such as trivia games, where AI can moderate, track scores, and dynamically adapt the experience based on group interactions, demonstrating the breadth of potential collaborative applications.

Real-Time Group Chat To Advance Human-AI Collaboration Across Platforms

It is simple to begin using Poe’s group chat feature: users can create a new group chat from the home screen on any Poe platform and invite others to join. Chat history is synchronized in real time across all devices, allowing a conversation started on a desktop to be continued seamlessly on Poe’s mobile applications, and all invited participants can engage using any Poe client.

This update marks an advancement in Quora’s goal of expanding collective intelligence by facilitating collaboration between humans and AI. By supporting all modalities, multiple AI providers, and a range of device platforms, Poe aims to enable use cases that are currently unavailable on other products.

The development team invested six months in creating this feature, and ongoing improvements are planned. User feedback will be closely monitored to identify strengths and weaknesses, and adjustments will be made promptly to enhance the experience.

Poe AI, developed by Quora, provides access to a variety of AI chatbots, including models such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, within a single interface. Users can also create and share custom bots by combining prompts with existing models. The platform is accessible via web, iOS, and Android, and supports side-by-side conversations with different AI models, allowing users to compare responses efficiently.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

