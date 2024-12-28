Pioneering Progress: Crypto.com, Bitget, and Others Redefining the Tech Landscape

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Major players like Crypto.com and Bitget are driving innovation across finance, gaming, and blockchain, reshaping how we interact with technology.

In this week’s updates, we take a look at many developments, from revolutionizing token trading and AI-powered finance to creating seamless Web3 gaming experiences.

Major players like Crypto.com, Bitget, and Circle of Games are not just advancing the digital economy but reshaping how we interact with technology.

As these pioneers push boundaries, their collaborations promise to redefine the future of finance, gaming, and beyond, creating a new era where the lines between the digital and physical worlds blur in exciting ways.

Bitget & Fiat24 Offer Crypto PayFi Solutions

Bitget, a leading name in the cryptocurrency space, has joined forces with Swiss fintech innovator Fiat24 to push the boundaries of crypto payment solutions. The partnership aims to create seamless integration between digital assets and traditional financial systems, focusing on Ethereum (ETH), Bitget Token (BGB), and USD Coin (USDC).

Bitget’s existing services, like Bitget Pay for instant low-cost crypto payments and the globally accepted Bitget Card for converting crypto to fiat, have laid a strong foundation. Fiat24 complements this with its blockchain-based banking platform, offering users in over 65 countries Swiss offshore accounts and Mastercard debit cards, enhancing transparency and user ownership.

Together, the two companies envision reshaping financial accessibility. Bitget plans to make crypto payments a mainstream reality, while Fiat24’s infrastructure ensures secure and user-friendly transactions.

Gracy Chen, Bitget’s CEO, highlighted the partnership as a key step toward empowering users worldwide, particularly those without access to traditional banking with crypto-enabled financial solutions.

This collaboration represents a significant step in advancing PayFi technologies, signaling a future where digital currencies play a central role in everyday financial activities. By driving innovation and adoption, Bitget and Fiat24 aim to bring crypto closer to becoming a universal financial tool.

COG’s Web3 Gaming Partnership

At the Global Game Show in Dubai, Circle of Games (COG) unveiled their web3-powered gaming platform, marking a significant advancement in casual gaming innovation. The platform integrates blockchain technology with user-friendly gameplay, providing an accessible experience for both blockchain novices and gaming enthusiasts.

Key industry players, including Nazara Technologies and The Hashgraph Group, back this groundbreaking initiative. The platform premiered with six games, including popular titles like Chess and Ludo-Classic, showcasing how blockchain can be seamlessly integrated without overwhelming users.

By early 2025, COG aims to extend its offers to 10 games, seeking to grab a bigger audience with various interests. Leveraging the Hedera blockchain, the platform now has 500,000 active users and is putting its sights on 25 million worldwide users over the next two years.

With its launch in Dubai, COG is targeting rapid expansion across the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey, as part of its ambitious plan to attract millions of players by 2027.

CEO Rabilal Thapa highlighted the company’s vision to make blockchain technology accessible while enhancing gaming experiences. As gaming continues to evolve, COG is leading the charge in bridging traditional gameplay with the decentralized world of web3.

bitgrit & BTSE to Debut the BGR Token

Japan-based AI innovator bitgrit has joined forces with global cryptocurrency exchange BTSE to debut its BGR token, marking a pivotal step in blending artificial intelligence and blockchain. This strategic partnership positions bitgrit to extend its global reach while empowering users with secure, efficient access to the BGR token.

In addition to providing a trading platform, the token’s listing on BTSE raises its profile among global investors. With careful preparation, bitgrit hopes to make BGR available to a wide range of people all over the world by integrating it into BTSE’s ecosystem. Creating practical applications that bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and daily usage is bitgrit’s larger aim, and this milestone is in line with that.

By using BTSE’s vast network to promote adoption, the cooperation also opens the door for bitgrit to increase its market presence. The BGR token is the backbone of bitgrit’s ecosystem, which aims to bring together investors, data scientists, and developers to unleash AI’s full potential.

Bitgrit and BTSE are collaborating to redefine technology’s role in producing transformational, global solutions by merging AI and blockchain. Their goal is to develop a decentralized economy that promotes innovation and sustainable growth.

Crypto.com & F1 Continuing Until 2030

The partnership between Formula 1 and Crypto.com, which started in 2021, has been extended until 2030. The two groups’ shared goals of increasing participation from fans and education about the bitcoin market are highlighted by this renewal.

Formula 1 has attracted a massive worldwide audience since the relationship began, with a total of 1.5 billion TV watchers, 750 million fans, and 96 million followers on social media. At the same time, Crypto.com has become the undisputed leader in the cryptocurrency sector, with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide.

As part of the prolonged deal, Crypto.com will place an emphasis on providing unique fan experiences and activations at different Grands Prix, including visible branding throughout important races. The new agreement ensures that Crypto.com, which has been present at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix from its inception in 2022, will maintain its status as the Official Title Partner of the event.

Optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and the partnership’s possibilities, Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Crypto.com, highlighted the significance of Formula 1 in increasing the brand’s worldwide visibility. This revitalization is in line with Crypto.com’s lofty goals for 2025, which is when the firm plans to establish itself as the go-to spot for all things related to digital money and cryptocurrency.

Crypto.com Launching a New Custody Trust Company

Crypto.com is the clear market leader in bitcoin services, and they just started the Crypto.com Custody Trust Company, a trust company based in the United States. This change makes it possible for the company to provide safe asset holding services to qualifying institutions and customers in the US and Canada.

In the following weeks, digital assets for consumers in these locations will be effortlessly moved to the new platform. Crypto.com guaranteed users they would maintain uninterrupted access to their accounts and money during the transition and will be kept updated every step of the way.

“This is a landmark move,” said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. He emphasized the platform’s continuous efforts to improve services and grow its presence in these crucial areas and said it reinforced the company’s trust in the North American crypto environment.

In a separate announcement, Crypto.com revealed a partnership with Deutsche Bank to support corporate banking operations in Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong. This collaboration aims to improve operational efficiency while laying a strong foundation for further expansion.

Karl Mohan, Crypto.com’s General Manager for APAC and MEA, emphasized that teaming up with a renowned financial institution underscores Crypto.com’s focus on security, compliance, and global growth.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este