Pieverse Secures Pre-TGE Funding From CMS Holdings To Advance x402b And On-Chain Payment Infrastructure

In Brief Pieverse has secured a pre-TGE investment from CMS Holdings, bringing its total funding to $10 million and accelerating the development of its x402b payments protocol and on-chain timestamping infrastructure.

Decentralized platform enabling time‑based interactions between users and creators, Pieverse has announced that it has secured a pre‑TGE investment from CMS Holdings to further its development.

This funding boosts Pieverse’s total investment to $10 million, including past seed and strategic rounds. The company plans to expand x402b, a variant of the x402 payments protocol tailored for the BNB Chain with gasless, auditable transactions, and to scale its on‑chain timestamping protocol, which powers verifiable invoices, receipts, and checks.

By combining x402b with the timestamping layer, Pieverse aims to enable payments that include built‑in proof of payment, transparency through on‑chain receipts, and gasless commerce via pieUSD, a wrapped token with EIP‑3009 support. The system is intended to offer both users and AI agents confidence in fully auditable, verifiable transactions.

CMS Holdings, a principal investment firm in the cryptocurrency sector, shares Pieverse’s belief in linking real business activity with compliant and accountable payments. This pre‑TGE round accelerates deployment of the extended x402 framework, positioning Pieverse to enable agent‑native and agent‑to‑agent commerce with compliance and auditability built in.

x402: A Web-Native Payment Protocol Enabling Agent-First, Gasless Transactions

x402 is an internet‑native payments protocol designed for Agents, offering fast, low‑cost, fully on‑chain transactions. Agents can pay per API call using USDC with immediate settlement, no chargebacks, and full compliance, all without needing to manage API keys or subscription systems.

“Facilitators” like PayAI or Coinbase serve as gateways to verify and settle these payments. x402 builds on the dormant HTTP 402 status code—“Payment Required”—and gives it a real purpose in the digital economy. When a service responds with a 402, it signals a price tag instead of an error.

Pieverse was among the earliest teams to adopt the x402 approach, recently securing an additional $3 million specifically to develop this product.

