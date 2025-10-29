en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
October 29, 2025

Pieverse Secures Pre-TGE Funding From CMS Holdings To Advance x402b And On-Chain Payment Infrastructure

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 29, 2025 at 8:23 am Updated: October 29, 2025 at 8:23 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 29, 2025 at 8:23 am

In Brief

Pieverse has secured a pre-TGE investment from CMS Holdings, bringing its total funding to $10 million and accelerating the development of its x402b payments protocol and on-chain timestamping infrastructure.

Pieverse Secures Pre-TGE Funding From CMS Holdings To Advance x402b And On-Chain Payment Infrastructure

Decentralized platform enabling time‑based interactions between users and creators, Pieverse has announced that it has secured a pre‑TGE investment from CMS Holdings to further its development. 

This funding boosts Pieverse’s total investment to $10 million, including past seed and strategic rounds. The company plans to expand x402b, a variant of the x402 payments protocol tailored for the BNB Chain with gasless, auditable transactions, and to scale its on‑chain timestamping protocol, which powers verifiable invoices, receipts, and checks. 

By combining x402b with the timestamping layer, Pieverse aims to enable payments that include built‑in proof of payment, transparency through on‑chain receipts, and gasless commerce via pieUSD, a wrapped token with EIP‑3009 support. The system is intended to offer both users and AI agents confidence in fully auditable, verifiable transactions. 

CMS Holdings, a principal investment firm in the cryptocurrency sector, shares Pieverse’s belief in linking real business activity with compliant and accountable payments. This pre‑TGE round accelerates deployment of the extended x402 framework, positioning Pieverse to enable agent‑native and agent‑to‑agent commerce with compliance and auditability built in.

x402: A Web-Native Payment Protocol Enabling Agent-First, Gasless Transactions

x402 is an internet‑native payments protocol designed for Agents, offering fast, low‑cost, fully on‑chain transactions. Agents can pay per API call using USDC with immediate settlement, no chargebacks, and full compliance, all without needing to manage API keys or subscription systems. 

“Facilitators” like PayAI or Coinbase serve as gateways to verify and settle these payments. x402 builds on the dormant HTTP 402 status code—“Payment Required”—and gives it a real purpose in the digital economy. When a service responds with a 402, it signals a price tag instead of an error. 

Pieverse was among the earliest teams to adopt the x402 approach, recently securing an additional $3 million specifically to develop this product.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

How PEXX Is Reinventing USD Banking for a Digital World

by Victoria d'Este
October 29, 2025

Binance Integrates Bubblemaps Analytics To Enhance On-Chain Transparency

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2025

Vanar Launches Neutron Roadshow 2025 In Pakistan To Showcase AI Tools And Foster Academic Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2025

CBIx Goes Live As Independent Innovation Hub To Drive Next-Gen Banking In UAE

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Binance Integrates Bubblemaps Analytics To Enhance On-Chain Transparency

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2025

7 Best Decentralized AI Platforms to Watch

by Gregory Pudovsky
October 29, 2025

Vanar Launches Neutron Roadshow 2025 In Pakistan To Showcase AI Tools And Foster Academic Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2025

CBIx Goes Live As Independent Innovation Hub To Drive Next-Gen Banking In UAE

by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
How PEXX Is Reinventing USD Banking for a Digital World
Opinion Business Markets Technology
How PEXX Is Reinventing USD Banking for a Digital World
by Victoria d'Este
October 29, 2025
Binance Integrates Bubblemaps Analytics To Enhance On-Chain Transparency
News Report Technology
Binance Integrates Bubblemaps Analytics To Enhance On-Chain Transparency
by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2025
Vanar Launches Neutron Roadshow 2025 In Pakistan To Showcase AI Tools And Foster Academic Innovation
Education News Report Technology
Vanar Launches Neutron Roadshow 2025 In Pakistan To Showcase AI Tools And Foster Academic Innovation
by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2025
CBIx Goes Live As Independent Innovation Hub To Drive Next-Gen Banking In UAE
Business News Report Technology
CBIx Goes Live As Independent Innovation Hub To Drive Next-Gen Banking In UAE
by Alisa Davidson
October 29, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.