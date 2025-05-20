Philippine Blockchain Week 2025: Shaping The Future Of Technology And Innovation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief PBW will return to Manila to highlight innovations, bring together global and regional experts, and examine the expanding role of blockchain across multiple sectors.

Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) announced that it will return from June 10th to 11th, 2025, in Manila, with a continued focus on the future of blockchain technology. The event aims to highlight emerging innovations, bring together global and regional experts, and examine the expanding role of blockchain across multiple sectors.

As blockchain continues to influence industries such as finance, healthcare, supply chain management, and public governance, PBW is positioned as a central platform for discourse and development in the region. The event is expected to feature a broad range of discussions and engagements, offering opportunities for participants to gain insights into current trends and connect with peers from across the ecosystem.

With the Philippines increasingly active in blockchain development, the event contributes to ongoing efforts to establish Manila as a center for blockchain innovation. PBW will bring together a combination of domestic professionals, international speakers, and global organizations to support knowledge exchange and industry collaboration. The country’s growing blockchain ecosystem provides a conducive setting for the advancement of technological solutions and international cooperation.

PBW’s broader goal is to encourage the development of a sustainable blockchain environment by supporting collaboration, innovation, and adoption. Through global participation and a focus on real-world applications, the event aims to reinforce the Philippines’ role in the ongoing digital transformation and the broader global blockchain landscape.

Key Highlights And Program Overview Of PBW 2025

Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 is expected to present a comprehensive program that explores the evolving role of blockchain across various sectors. The event will include keynote sessions delivered by prominent figures in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and financial technology industries. These presentations are set to address current innovations and practical implementations of decentralized technologies across global markets.

Throughout the two-day event, participants can attend interactive workshops and panel discussions tailored for both experienced professionals and those new to the space. These sessions will cover real-world blockchain use cases, current regulatory landscapes, and technical insights into emerging trends and challenges.

In addition to educational content, the event will provide structured networking opportunities and avenues for business engagement. Stakeholders from startups, established companies, and investment firms will have a platform to connect, collaborate, and explore potential partnerships. Newcomers to the industry will also have access to introductory resources to better understand blockchain fundamentals.

A designated exhibition area will feature demonstrations from established firms and emerging startups. The showcases will highlight innovations ranging from decentralized finance solutions to blockchain tools for sectors such as agriculture and digital media, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

One of the core themes will be the broader societal applications of blockchain, particularly in areas such as fraud prevention, supply chain transparency, and governance. Discussions will emphasize how blockchain can be integrated into systems that promote accountability and efficiency in public and private institutions.

The event will also include a startup-investor matchmaking segment called the Founders’ Arena. This initiative aims to connect early-stage ventures with venture capitalists through live pitches, fostering potential investment and strategic mentorship.

Government involvement will play a significant role, with public sector representatives participating in discussions about policy development, regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure planning. By fostering dialogue between the government and the tech sector, the event will support national strategies for digital transformation and help position the Philippines as a regional leader in blockchain innovation.

A series of side events will take place alongside the main Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 conference, each contributing unique perspectives and experiences related to blockchain, digital culture, and emerging technologies.

One such event is Nexus Academia, organized by Tier One Entertainment Group. This initiative is designed to bring together students from various academic institutions into a collaborative environment that promotes learning and creativity. It offers a platform for participants to engage in activities such as workshops, discussions, and gaming tournaments. The program is intended to facilitate skill development and foster interest in digital innovation and creative industries.

Another featured co-event is MemeCon, hosted by Thailand-based group 9Cat. This conference focuses on the meme coin segment of the cryptocurrency market. It aims to explore the cultural and economic impact of meme-based digital assets, highlighting their growth, volatility, and influence on investor behavior. With participation from leading projects, influencers, and enthusiasts, MemeCon will examine how internet culture and online communities intersect with digital finance.

Chain Stars is a talent showcase that integrates elements of Filipino culture with Web3 technology. The event includes a singing competition supported by Center for Pop and a dance battle presented in collaboration with World Supremacy Battlegrounds. Chain Stars is positioned as a hybrid entertainment and technology initiative, encouraging creative expression while introducing participants to blockchain applications in the creative and performance sectors.

Ways To Participate In PBW 2025

Philippine Blockchain Week 2025 offers multiple ways for participants to engage, catering to businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in contributing to the growth of the blockchain ecosystem. Sponsorship opportunities allow brands to gain visibility within the blockchain sector while supporting innovation. Sponsors can choose from various packages tailored to different strategic objectives and levels of exposure.

Media outlets have the option to collaborate as media partners, gaining access to exclusive content, expert commentary, and industry insights. This partnership enables enhanced event coverage and engagement with an audience focused on emerging technologies.

Community groups, including Web3 networks, AI collectives, and local tech organizations, are encouraged to participate as community partners. These collaborations help amplify event awareness and provide benefits such as co-branding, cross-promotion, and access to complimentary passes.

Participants may also contribute by organizing side events. These independently hosted sessions, which may include workshops or networking meetups, offer a space to present specific topics and engage with focused audiences within the broader PBW framework.

Those with expertise in blockchain, Web3, fintech, AI, or related technologies can apply to speak at the event. Presenting at PBW provides a platform to share insights and influence conversations within one of Southeast Asia’s growing digital landscapes.

Exhibitors have the opportunity to showcase blockchain-based products, services, and solutions to an engaged audience. This includes investors, developers, and other stakeholders looking for innovative tools and applications.

General attendees may join PBW 2025 as ticket holders, with access to keynote presentations, educational workshops, panel discussions, and exhibitions. Ticketed guests will also be able to attend co-hosted events scheduled for June 10 and 11.

Overall, Philippine Blockchain Week is positioned as a major industry event that supports collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the development of forward-looking initiatives in blockchain and emerging technologies.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson