Phemex Set To Resume Stablecoin Withdrawals After $70M Security Breach

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Phemex will resume USDT and USDC withdrawals in about 4 hours, along with other services, such as MemeX.

CEO of the derivatives trading platform Phemex, Federico Variola, provided an update on social media platform X, announcing that the exchange will resume USDT and USDC withdrawals in approximately 4 hours, with securing the architecture of its hot wallets remaining a top priority. Other services, such as MemeX, are also expected to be restored around the same time.

Hello all, we estimate to resume USDT and USDC withdrawals in approximately 6 hours from now, securing the hot wallets architecture remains the main priority, thank you for the understanding.

Other services like MemeX will also reprise around that time, and as usual PoR is… — Federico0x @Phemex (@Federico0x) January 24, 2025

Yesterday, the platform experienced a security breach, resulting in a loss of over $70 million in various cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals were paused after several blockchain security firms alerted the platform to suspicious activity. The affected blockchains included BNB Chain, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, Base, and Arbitrum. The stolen funds were then swapped for ETH. At the time of the alert, approximately $30 million had been drained, although the attack continued, leading to further stolen tokens.

Phemex still holds around $1.8 billion in cryptocurrency assets. The majority of these assets are in the exchange’s token, PT, which makes up $1.1 billion of its holdings. The next two largest holdings are $355 million in bitcoin and $209 million in USDT.

Phemex Reports Developing Compensation Plan For Affected Users

Phemex is a platform that specializes in derivatives trading, including futures and options. Founded in 2019 by former Morgan Stanley executives and headquartered in Singapore, the exchange differentiates itself through several key features, including competitive trading fees, deep liquidity pools, and ultra-fast order execution times of under 1 millisecond.

It places a strong emphasis on user experience with tools such as intuitive charting options, a straightforward wallet interface, and a simple registration process. Phemex supports spot, contract, and margin trading across a wide variety of cryptocurrencies.

Ranked 55th by trading volume and 37th on CoinGecko’s trust score, the exchange has stated that it is currently “working on a compensation plan” for users affected by the recent security breach.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson