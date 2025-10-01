Phantom Rolls Out Phantom Cash To Bridge Digital Assets With Everyday Spending

In Brief Phantom has launched Phantom Cash, a feature that transforms its wallet into a versatile platform for spending, sending, and managing cryptocurrency using a USD-pegged stablecoin and integrated payment tools.

Cryptocurrency wallet Phantom introduced a new feature called Phantom Cash, designed to reduce the barriers to using cryptocurrency in day-to-day life. The service allows funds to be added from a linked bank account or card, supports global spending, enables payments to friends, and is expected to include rewards such as cashback in the near future, all within the same application.

The purpose of Phantom Cash is to extend the utility of digital assets beyond storage by turning them into practical spending power. It builds on the existing functions of the Phantom wallet—such as holding, transferring, and exchanging—while introducing additional options that aim to make funds more flexible and accessible. The approach is framed as a step toward what the platform refers to as “New Money.”

Phantom Cash integrates funds whether they originate on-chain or off-chain. Users can add money instantly by linking a bank account or card, convert cryptocurrency to cash quickly, and move into stablecoins without fees. Multiple holdings can also be consolidated into the CASH balance. Peer-to-peer transfers are supported through Phantom usernames, with text-based payments expected soon.

Spending is enabled through a debit card connected to Visa, compatible with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and available in both virtual and physical forms. A virtual account for receiving payments can be activated with a one-time verification through Stripe. In addition, upcoming features will allow eligible balances to earn passive rewards without requiring lockups or additional processes.

Meet Phantom Cash 👻✨



The power of crypto 🤝 the ease of cash. pic.twitter.com/F7yL7sNxKd — Phantom (@phantom) September 30, 2025

Phantom Cash Introduces USD-Pegged Stablecoin For Everyday Transactions With Upcoming Stripe Integration

Phantom Cash is built around CASH, a USD-pegged stablecoin on Solana designed to provide stability and make everyday transactions straightforward. Unlike other stablecoins that were not optimized for daily use, CASH was developed specifically for this purpose. An upcoming feature will allow users to pay with CASH directly through Stripe’s Checkout, extending its usability across a wide range of merchants.

Currently, Phantom Cash is available only through early access, with a waitlist open for those interested in being among the first to use its spending, transfer, and saving functions when the feature launches next month.

Phantom itself operates as a non-custodial wallet, meaning that users maintain full ownership and control of their private keys, while the platform does not hold or manage user funds. Initially created as a wallet tailored for the Solana ecosystem, Phantom has since expanded to support other blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon, Base, Bitcoin, and Sui. It can be accessed both as a browser extension and as a mobile application on iOS and Android devices.

