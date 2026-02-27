Phantom And DFlow Launch Claude Code Skill To Enable AI Agents To Build Full-Stack Solana Apps

Non-custodial crypto wallet Phantom announced the launch of the Claude Code skill in collaboration with DFlow. The new tool is designed to guide AI agents in building full-stack applications on the Solana network, integrating wallet and liquidity layers into a single system from one prompt.

The Claude Code skill focuses on connecting two critical layers in consumer crypto applications: the wallet layer, responsible for authentication, session management, and signing, and the liquidity layer, which handles token swaps, prediction market trading, price feeds, and settlement. The system provides agents with structured workflows, allowing both front-end wallet interactions and back-end trading infrastructure to be implemented efficiently.

For the wallet layer, Phantom Connect enables agents to support browser wallet connections, embed wallets using social logins, link directly to the Phantom mobile app, and scaffold wallet flows in React and React Native while managing authentication, signing, and network configuration. The liquidity layer, powered by DFlow, provides execution infrastructure that currently supports over one million monthly active traders and has processed $46.5 billion in swap volume since April 2025 and $22 million in prediction market volume since December 2025. The integration ensures agents can manage token swaps, prediction market trades, real-time pricing, and end-to-end settlement with production-grade patterns.

Claude Code Skill Enables AI Agents To Build Full-Stack Solana Trading Apps

The Claude Code skill teaches agents how wallet state flows into trade execution, how to call DFlow endpoints, structure UI updates, gate prediction markets with identity verification, and scaffold complete trading interfaces. Early internal use has demonstrated the skill’s effectiveness, including the rapid creation of a functional decentralized exchange interface, a fully operational prediction market website, and a React Native application combining Phantom Connect with DFlow trading, all while incorporating proof-based identity verification.

The skill works in conjunction with the recently launched DFlow MCP server, which provides AI agents with direct, real-time access to DFlow documentation. While the MCP server delivers authoritative source material, the Claude Code skill provides repeatable implementation workflows, replacing fragmented documentation searches with structured, production-ready development patterns. This combination aims to streamline full-stack crypto application development and ensure consistent, integrated implementations on Solana.

