en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
February 27, 2026

Phantom And DFlow Launch Claude Code Skill To Enable AI Agents To Build Full-Stack Solana Apps

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 27, 2026 at 3:42 am Updated: February 27, 2026 at 3:42 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: February 27, 2026 at 3:42 am
Phantom And DFlow Launch Claude Code Skill To Enable AI Agents To Build Full-Stack Solana Apps

Non-custodial crypto wallet Phantom announced the launch of the Claude Code skill in collaboration with DFlow. The new tool is designed to guide AI agents in building full-stack applications on the Solana network, integrating wallet and liquidity layers into a single system from one prompt.

The Claude Code skill focuses on connecting two critical layers in consumer crypto applications: the wallet layer, responsible for authentication, session management, and signing, and the liquidity layer, which handles token swaps, prediction market trading, price feeds, and settlement. The system provides agents with structured workflows, allowing both front-end wallet interactions and back-end trading infrastructure to be implemented efficiently.

For the wallet layer, Phantom Connect enables agents to support browser wallet connections, embed wallets using social logins, link directly to the Phantom mobile app, and scaffold wallet flows in React and React Native while managing authentication, signing, and network configuration. The liquidity layer, powered by DFlow, provides execution infrastructure that currently supports over one million monthly active traders and has processed $46.5 billion in swap volume since April 2025 and $22 million in prediction market volume since December 2025. The integration ensures agents can manage token swaps, prediction market trades, real-time pricing, and end-to-end settlement with production-grade patterns.

Claude Code Skill Enables AI Agents To Build Full-Stack Solana Trading Apps 

The Claude Code skill teaches agents how wallet state flows into trade execution, how to call DFlow endpoints, structure UI updates, gate prediction markets with identity verification, and scaffold complete trading interfaces. Early internal use has demonstrated the skill’s effectiveness, including the rapid creation of a functional decentralized exchange interface, a fully operational prediction market website, and a React Native application combining Phantom Connect with DFlow trading, all while incorporating proof-based identity verification.

The skill works in conjunction with the recently launched DFlow MCP server, which provides AI agents with direct, real-time access to DFlow documentation. While the MCP server delivers authoritative source material, the Claude Code skill provides repeatable implementation workflows, replacing fragmented documentation searches with structured, production-ready development patterns. This combination aims to streamline full-stack crypto application development and ensure consistent, integrated implementations on Solana.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Decentralized AI In Action: Subnet.ai Founder On Challenges, Adoption, And The Future Of Open-Source Intelligence

by Alisa Davidson
February 27, 2026

Creative Experimentation Or Misstep? Experts Critique Gucci’s AI Campaign, Highlighting Challenges Of Integrating Emerging Tech In High Fashion

by Alisa Davidson
February 27, 2026

Ripple, Binance, And Google Shape February’s Last Week In Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
February 27, 2026

Google Unveils Nano Banana 2, Delivering Faster Image Generation With Enhanced Visual Quality And Reasoning

by Alisa Davidson
February 27, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Ripple, Binance, And Google Shape February’s Last Week In Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
February 27, 2026

Google Unveils Nano Banana 2, Delivering Faster Image Generation With Enhanced Visual Quality And Reasoning

by Alisa Davidson
February 27, 2026

DOGEBALL Crypto Presale 2026: Claim 75% Bonus as ETH Price Dips and HYPE Targets $38 Recovery

by Gregory Pudovsky
February 26, 2026

RealFi And What To Expect In 2026 From Major Players

by Alisa Davidson
February 26, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Decentralized AI In Action: Subnet.ai Founder On Challenges, Adoption, And The Future Of Open-Source Intelligence
Interview Technology
Decentralized AI In Action: Subnet.ai Founder On Challenges, Adoption, And The Future Of Open-Source Intelligence
by Alisa Davidson
February 27, 2026
Creative Experimentation Or Misstep? Experts Critique Gucci’s AI Campaign, Highlighting Challenges Of Integrating Emerging Tech In High Fashion
Opinion Lifestyle Technology
Creative Experimentation Or Misstep? Experts Critique Gucci’s AI Campaign, Highlighting Challenges Of Integrating Emerging Tech In High Fashion
by Alisa Davidson
February 27, 2026
Ripple, Binance, And Google Shape February’s Last Week In Crypto
News Report Technology
Ripple, Binance, And Google Shape February’s Last Week In Crypto
by Alisa Davidson
February 27, 2026
Google Unveils Nano Banana 2, Delivering Faster Image Generation With Enhanced Visual Quality And Reasoning
News Report Technology
Google Unveils Nano Banana 2, Delivering Faster Image Generation With Enhanced Visual Quality And Reasoning
by Alisa Davidson
February 27, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.