Paybis Report Identifies Transparency, Proof, And Predictability As Key Drivers Of Trust In Crypto Transfers

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Paybis’ report finds that trust and repeat use in crypto and fintech platforms depend primarily on transparent pricing, clear timelines, and reliable proof of transactions, with failures in these areas driving user churn.

Paybis, a global fiat-to-crypto platform, has released a report titled “Traders and Fund Movers,” analyzing how crypto and fintech platforms build and lose trust, and how they influence repeated usage when money transfers are time-sensitive. The findings are based on 15 in-depth individual interviews and highlight recurring themes, contradictions, and edge-case scenarios. According to the report, the primary factors driving customer churn in this segment include unexpected total costs, unclear timelines, and insufficient proof during transactions.

The report introduces the concept of Fund Movers, referring to individuals and small businesses that frequently transfer money through banks, cards, digital wallets, exchanges, fintech applications, and partner platforms, often across international borders. Many of these users operate in regions where banking systems are inconsistent or unreliable, leading them to prioritize speed, predictability, and confirmation of successful transfers over exploring new features or maintaining loyalty to a single platform.

The study was conducted as a qualitative analysis focusing on participants who actively convert funds into cryptocurrency and depend on consistent transaction execution. Researchers examined how these users selected platforms for specific transfers, the tools they relied on, and the types of failures that caused them to abandon certain methods. The report emphasizes that negative experiences, particularly failed transfers, can extend beyond individual users, influencing broader networks and damaging platform reputation.

Transparency, Proof, And Predictability Emerge As Core Trust Drivers

One of the key findings indicates that users are not primarily concerned with high fees, but rather with discrepancies between quoted and final costs. Participants reported that unexpected fee adjustments, inconsistencies between spreads and fees, and promotions that were not applied as expected were perceived as signs of dishonesty. The study suggests that users interpret quoted prices as binding agreements, and that platforms must clearly communicate all charges across payment methods and providers. A lack of transparency, even in a single instance, can significantly reduce trust and discourage repeat usage.

The report also highlights the importance of proof in high-value and cross-border transactions. Many participants viewed transfers as equivalent to standard payments or bill settlements and considered them complete only upon confirmation by the recipient. Transaction hashes, which serve as identifiers for on-chain activity, were often insufficient on their own. Users expressed a preference for familiar, shareable receipts and traceable updates that could be presented to recipients, customers, or financial institutions. The findings suggest that while many crypto platforms emphasize on-chain status, users are more focused on verifiable real-world outcomes.

Another conclusion is that speed alone is not the primary factor in building trust. Instead, users value clearly defined timelines and consistent delivery within those expectations. Transparent updates were found to reduce anxiety, whereas vague or incomplete status information often led to dissatisfaction. In cases of delays, users expected realistic time estimates, clear next steps, and evidence of active support. Responses that attributed issues solely to third-party providers were often viewed negatively.

The report also examines how active traders select platforms when funding accounts or withdrawing funds. It finds that users prioritize the availability of payment methods and currencies, the speed at which funds become usable, certainty of total costs before confirmation, reliability during high-pressure situations, predictability of risk factors such as transaction holds, and responsiveness of customer support when issues arise.

“Crypto can’t mature if we design primarily for what the industry thinks users should want,” said Paul Afshar, Chief Marketing Officer at Paybis. “People moving real money across real-world constraints care most about predictability, transparent costs, and proof they can trust and share.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

