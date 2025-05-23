Paybis Champions Embedded Finance to Bring the Next Billion Users into Crypto

In Brief With over a decade in crypto, Konstantins Vasilenko shares how Paybis evolved from a simple wallet provider into a global B2B powerhouse enabling seamless fiat-to-crypto onboarding.

If there’s one thing Konstantins Vasilenko knows, it’s how to get people into crypto — and keep them there. As a co-founder of Paybis, he’s spent over a decade focused on exactly that: building the ramps that turn everyday users and businesses into active participants in the crypto economy.

“We started out with a simple mission — make it as easy to buy your first crypto as it is to buy something on Amazon.”

Fast forward 11 years, and Paybis is one of the longest-running players in the space. Their bread and butter? Onboarding. Whether it’s a first-time user buying BTC with Apple Pay or a company settling cross-border payroll in stablecoins, Paybis is the quiet backend infrastructure that powers it.

The team has evolved far beyond consumer wallets. Today, they’re doubling down on B2B infrastructure — helping other projects embed crypto onramps directly into their products with SDKs and APIs. Vasilenko calls it embeddable finance.

“Every hackathon, every conference, there’s amazing new projects — but so many forget about the Web2 crowd. They’re building for people already in crypto. We help them connect with everyone else.”

What sets Paybis apart? According to Vasilenko, there are three things: pricing, features that boost UX, and global coverage. Beyond Visa and Mastercard, they support payment methods in Latin America, Asia, and Africa — a key edge for projects targeting emerging markets.

And while most onramp providers stop at access, Paybis is pushing forward with wallet functionality, earning features, and even neobank integrations. They want users not just to get crypto, but to use it — and eventually, manage both crypto and fiat in one place.

“Our wallet is semi-custodial. More secure than an exchange, but easier than full self-custody. We’re adding yield, debit cards, and even Euro and USD accounts. It’s about making crypto practical.”

For Vasilenko, the roadmap is clear: simplify access, meet users where they are, and help the next wave of builders bring the rest of the world on-chain.

