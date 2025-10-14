Paybis and the Quiet Revolution of Everyday Crypto

In Brief Paybis aims to change the perception of crypto adoption by bridging the KYC process and making the journey as smooth as buying sneakers online, like Apple Pay.

For many, crypto still feels like uncharted territory — full of potential, yet wrapped in complexity. Konstantins Vasilenko has spent nearly a decade working to change that perception. As the Co-Founder and CBDO of Paybis, he’s seen firsthand how small design decisions and invisible infrastructure shape the future of crypto adoption.

“People often find the KYC process the most intimidating part,” he admits. “You can buy a €10,000 watch online without anyone asking for your ID, but if you want to buy €1,000 worth of Bitcoin, suddenly you have to verify your identity. It’s not that users are wrong to find it strange — it’s that regulation hasn’t caught up to how people expect the internet to work.”

Vasilenko and his team are trying to bridge that gap — making the journey into crypto feel as smooth as buying sneakers online. “We already allow users to buy crypto in 20 seconds with Apple Pay,” he says. “That’s the direction we’re moving — toward a world where entering Web3 is as easy as an instant checkout.”

The Hidden Complexity Beneath the “Buy” Button

If you’ve ever bought crypto on a website or inside a wallet app, it looks effortless: enter an amount, click “Buy,” and your assets appear in seconds. But as Vasilenko explains, that simplicity hides immense technical and regulatory complexity.

“It’s like Formula 1,” he says, smiling. “You see two cars racing and think, ‘How hard can it be?’ But behind those two cars are a thousand engineers, data analysts, and mechanics working nonstop to make them move perfectly.”

The same is true for fiat-to-crypto conversions. “What you see — that single button — is just the tip of the iceberg,” he says. “Behind it is a global web of compliance checks, transaction routing, risk monitoring, and user experience design.”

That invisible machinery is what Paybis has spent years refining. “We’ve built a system that works across regions, regulations, and payment methods,” he adds. “The user shouldn’t have to think about any of that. It should just work.”

Breaking Misconceptions About Crypto

Vasilenko laughs when recalling the early days of Paybis. “When I told people I was getting into crypto in 2014, they’d say, ‘Ah, Bitcoin — that’s for buying drugs on the internet.’”

“Back then, it was true that a big percentage of crypto volume was in the dark markets. But that’s completely changed. Blockchain analytics, compliance tools — they’ve made the space cleaner than traditional finance in many ways. Yet the old stereotypes persist.”

Today, he says, the biggest challenge isn’t reputation — it’s complexity. “People think crypto is too hard. They say, ‘I don’t understand it, so I won’t even try.’ That’s what we want to fix. The first step into crypto is always the hardest — but once you take it, you realize it’s much simpler than you thought.”

That first step, he believes, is where Paybis plays its most important role. “We help people onboard into Web3 safely. Once they own their first crypto, they start exploring DeFi, NFTs, all the innovation happening beyond exchanges. It’s a gateway, not an endpoint.”

Merging the Worlds of Fiat and DeFi

Looking ahead, Vasilenko envisions a world where fiat and crypto flow seamlessly together — not as competing systems, but as extensions of one another.

“Five years from now, I think most DeFi projects will have on-ramps integrated,” he predicts. “Just like non-custodial wallets evolved — first they only held crypto, then they added swaps, staking, and now on-ramps — the same will happen across the ecosystem.”

But there’s still a mindset hurdle to overcome. “Many DeFi projects still see on-ramps as ‘too centralized,’” he says. “We’re helping them understand that if they want to grow beyond the same Web3 users cycling between projects, they need to open the door to Web2 users. Those users need a simple, trusted way to buy crypto — and that’s what we build.”

His long-term vision is clear: a blended financial world where crypto and fiat coexist naturally. “In the next five years, we’ll see the lines blur,” Vasilenko says. “People won’t talk about ‘getting into crypto.’ They’ll just use it — the same way we use the internet without thinking about how it works.”

