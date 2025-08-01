Pavel Altukhov Outlines Vision For Seamless Web3 Adoption Via TAC

Co-founder of TAC—a purpose-built blockchain designed to enable EVM decentralized applications to access the TON and Telegram ecosystems—Pavel Altukhov shared insights into TAC and its development outlook during the Hack Seasons Conference in Cannes.

Pavel Altukhov as a builder was originally focused on the The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, initially contributing to staking infrastructure. His project TAC was among the early participants in the ecosystem to recognize the potential of decentralised finance (DeFi) and the advantages of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. This understanding led to the development of an architecture that enabled the ecosystem to benefit from the full range of functionalities and liquidity associated with EVM-based applications. The design was intended to allow TON Wallet users and TON token holders to interact with EVM decentralized applications deployed on the associated layer.

Telegram dApps Poised To Accelerate Mass Adoption As Developers Leverage Underlying Blockchain Infrastructure

At present there are multiple ways to assess why Telegram users may require access to decentralized applications (dApps). The broader vision is that the next phase of adoption—particularly global adoption of innovative technologies—is likely to occur when the benefits are made clear and accessible to non-crypto-native users.

“We believe that the average user of a super-app on Telegram will benefit significantly from the full functionality that blockchain technology enables,” said Pavel Altukhov.

“We already see a few use cases emerging, such as stablecoins and the trading aspects of DeFi. I believe these can be integrated into a well-designed user experience—something the industry urgently needs for broader adoption. As we all know, user experience has long been a bottleneck. One of the reasons we initially started building on TON was the simplicity of integrating blockchain functionality into messaging platforms and the ease of onboarding users. The seamless wallet, single-click onboarding—whether users are aware or not—makes it possible to send crypto to anyone, anywhere, and they’ll be able to receive it. That was a crucial first step in UX,” he added.

“We’ve since addressed the second phase—not only by expanding the functionality and asset variety within the TON ecosystem but also by removing complexities related to cross-messaging and asset bridging. Users can now interact with consumer-facing applications that are supported by a good backend, while the wallet remains easy to use and onboarding stays simple. The process abstracts the technical challenges typically associated with dApp interaction,” Pavel Altukhov explained.

The broader objective is to activate a development cycle that encourages builders—particularly those creating consumer-facing applications, whether in fintech, gaming, or other sectors—to design products that effectively leverage the value of the underlying blockchain infrastructure. This represents the larger strategic vision.

“Right now, we can observe a counter-trend in the sense that Web3 technologies are evolving to resemble Web2 products. For example, the previously mentioned wallet is starting to look like Revolut or similar platforms—originally built as a Web3 solution, it is now shifting in terms of product design toward something that functions more like a fintech app within Telegram. Users can earn, transact, deposit, and trade—all within a seamless, sleek interface—without needing to fully grasp the underlying technology or concepts,” emphasised Pavel Altukhov.

Telegram’s Integrated Wallet Simplifies Onboarding And Expands Blockchain Access To Unbanked Users

Regarding existing bottlenecks, one important development achieved through Telegram’s integration of blockchain is the wallet functionality. Whether or not users are familiar with blockchain concepts, they can send cryptocurrency to others simply by knowing their handle in the messenger, and recipients are able to receive it seamlessly. This represents a simplified approach to onboarding.

“These days, the release of the wallet is anticipated in the US, and it will be available to every user. So people will be able to benefit from the messenger that we are using daily, with the same crypto wallet functionalities integrated in a seamless manner. That underpins the step toward adoption in the sense that onboarding the user is now fairly easy to do. Now comes step two—you have to shape the product to persuade the user that your product makes sense,” exemplified the expert.

“But you know, the financial functionality and value transfer aspects of blockchain—this is practically a financial black hole. Now, it’s being done in a more efficient, transparent, and permissionless manner. So those unbanked people can now access, practically, those products that were previously only available through fintech apps or banks, seamlessly in the messenger again,” he continued.

TAC Prepares For Token Generation Event

TAC operates as a fully EVM-compatible Layer 1, enabling developers and application founders to deploy on its platform using familiar methods. TAC complements these deployments with a set of proxy smart contracts that support what is referred to as “TON adoption.” It is also a cross-messaging original layer that enables the TON wallet to interact with dApps. TAC’s value proposition centers on seamless EVM deployment, with TAC managing all the rest, thereby offering access to Telegram’s extensive user base. This approach is the reason why TAC attracts a lot of interest from developers seeking broader distribution, with the expectation that it will ultimately lead to the development of consumer-oriented products.

TAC is currently live on a dev mainnet, allowing infrastructure partners and applications to begin deployment—some of which are already operational. The team is preparing for the Token Generation Event (TGE) and the launch of the public mainnet, expected to occur within this month. Full functionality, including deployed applications and active liquidity, is anticipated shortly thereafter, effectively enabling the TON and Telegram ecosystems to support EVM-based DeFi from the early stages of the public launch.

