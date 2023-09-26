Paradigm Launches Research-Driven Policy Lab for Critical Guidance

Crypto-focused venture capital firm, Paradigm, today announced the launch of its Policy Lab. The firm describes the Policy Lab as “a gathering place for academics, policy experts, lawyers, and technologists.”

Paradigm said that the Policy Lab will conduct policy-centric research on critical issues facing the crypto industry.

Co-led by Brendan Malone and Rodrigo Seira, the Policy Lab aims to shift the policy landscape for crypto.

“By launching the Policy Lab, we are doubling down on our policy efforts and seeking to fill a void in the policy discourse by providing high-quality research to guide critical policy decisions,” Rodrigo said in a tweet.

As part of the launch, the Policy Lab announced the Academic Fellowship Program and its two inaugural fellows. Harvard’s Primavera De Filippi and Columbia’s Agostino Capponi will examine “regulatory equivalence,” comparing legal and technological systems to achieve similar policy outcomes through regulation or technological architecture.

Participants in the fellowship program will receive a $60k stipend for the first 6 months. This comprises $50k in discretionary funding and up to $10k for conference/research travel.

They will also have access to Paradigm’s resources, including data, technical assistance, offsite fellowships with Policy Lab staff, and invitations to Lab events and calls.

In addition, the Policy Lab will host a Research Hub focused on addressing specific policy questions related to the future of the crypto ecosystem. Each Research Topic is eligible for grant funding of $5,000. Currently, the Research Hub is interested in exploring the areas of TradFi costs, the danger of the policy status quo in the US, and crypto technical definitions.

Paradigm has been speaking out on various regulatory issues in the U.S. In August, the investment firm and a16z filed an amicus brief in the SEC vs. Coinbase case, in support of the crypto exchange.

Paradigm Policy Council

Paradigm has enlisted an advisory team, comprising banking executives and former U.S. government officials, to provide guidance for its policy research.

Notable council members include Paul Ryan, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; Chinwe Esimai, Chief Compliance Officer at Citi’s Legacy Franchises; Pat Toomey, former Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee, among others.

The team will advise Paradigm’s leadership and the Policy Lab, assisting them in telling the story of Web3 in Washington and globally.

