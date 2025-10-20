PancakeSwap Launches SIGMA On CAKE.PAD With Community-Focused DeFi Platform

In Brief PancakeSwap’s CAKE.PAD will launch Sigma.Money’s SIGMA token on 21 October 2025, offering leveraged BNB trading and a stablecoin-backed DeFi platform with community-focused governance and immediate tradability.

Decentralised exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap has introduced SIGMA, marking the first decentralized finance (DeFi) project to launch via CAKE.PAD and the second overall on the platform. Sigma.Money is a community-focused DeFi platform that allows users to trade assets such as BNB with up to 7x leverage without funding fees.

The platform employs partial liquidation to reduce the risk of complete liquidations and is supported by bnbUSD, a stablecoin backed exclusively by BNB-related assets like BNB and slisBNB. The bnbUSD peg is maintained through a Stability Pool for arbitrage, stabilization fees on large positions, redemption rights for $1 of collateral, and protocol safeguards during depeg events, while the Sigma invariant ensures that the total value of positions and bnbUSD always aligns with total collateral.

Participating in BNB Chain’s MVB Season 10, Sigma.Money has formed strategic partnerships with PancakeSwap, ListaDAO, MEV Capital, F(X) Protocol, Curve, and Pendle, fostering robust liquidity, composability, and a focus on transparency and community governance.

PancakeSwap’s CAKE.PAD To Launch SIGMA On BNB Chain With Open Overflow Event

The Sigma.Money token launch on PancakeSwap’s CAKE.PAD is scheduled for 21 October 2025, from 02:00 AM to 07:00 AM UTC on the BNB Chain, with CAKE as the accepted token. The project will offer its SIGMA token, which has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 SIGMA, with 15,000,000 SIGMA (1.5% of the total supply) available through the event. The target raise is $150,000 in CAKE, with a token price of $0.01 USD or equivalent in CAKE, giving a fully diluted valuation of $10,000,000. All subscribed tokens will be tradable immediately after the event, with no vesting period.

The launch will use the Overflow method, where participants can commit any amount of CAKE, and final allocations are proportional to contributions; if oversubscribed, users will receive a portion of their CAKE back minus a tiered subscription fee. Participation is open to all, requiring no staking, lockups, or prior eligibility, with tokens claimable after the event along with any remaining CAKE. Full participation details are available through the official CAKE.PAD guide and PancakeSwap forums.

