P2P.org And Re7 Labs Jointly Launch Incentivized rstSOL Staking

In Brief P2P.org has partnered with Kamino Finance to integrate rstSOL into the Kamino ecosystem, launching an incentivized liquidity vault for rstSOL-bbSOL pairs, along with 3,600 JTO tokens allocated for lending markets managed by Re7 Labs.

Non-custodial staking platform P2P.org has announced a partnership with Kamino Finance to integrate rstSOL into the Kamino ecosystem. This collaboration will begin with an incentivized liquidity vault for rstSOL-bbSOL pairs, supported by an initial allocation of 3,000 JTO tokens to liquidity providers, alongside an additional 3,600 JTO tokens designated for lending markets managed by Re7 Labs.

The partnership aims to offer new opportunities for Solana users, enabling them to earn extra rewards through restaking. Holders of Bybit’s bbSOL tokens will be able to use Jito’s restaking infrastructure and share in the distribution of 3,000 JTO tokens over the first three months.

“What makes this collaboration unique is that we’re creating a seamless pathway for Solana users to maximize their network rewards without the typical friction of navigating multiple protocols. Users can now earn compounding rewards across restaking, liquidity provision, and lending markets all within Kamino’s ecosystem,” said Alex Loktev, CRO at P2P.org, to Mpost.

Alex Loktev explained that this partnership introduces a new framework for validators to reinvest their ecosystem rewards in a way that benefits the broader community. He anticipates that this model will be adopted by other networks as the distinctions between staking, decentralized finance, and institutional infrastructure become increasingly interconnected.

A New Model For Validators To Reinvest Ecosystem Rewards For Community Benefit

The integration of rstSOL into the Kamino ecosystem will be further developed by introducing lending markets and opportunities for leveraged network rewards. To manage this added complexity, Re7 Labs has been brought on as an ecosystem curator, applying its expertise in on-chain vault design and risk management to improve strategy safety and composability throughout the rstSOL liquidity structure. P2P.org will act as the launch partner for Kamino V2’s rstSOL lending markets, with the second phase including additional JTO incentives for both rstSOL and SOL lenders.

P2P.org will also continue to allocate its validator JTO airdrop to encourage ongoing ecosystem participation. In the third phase, leveraged network reward strategies will be launched for rstSOL, featuring Kamino Multiply support and leveraged farming options between SOL and rstSOL positions. rstSOL represents restaked SOL that earns extra network rewards through Jito’s TipRouter system, promoting a more decentralized distribution of Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) on the Solana network.

This token can only be minted via Bybit’s bbSOL through the Jito application, creating a unique pathway that benefits both bbSOL holders and the broader Jito ecosystem. The collaboration among the four partners aims to strengthen the Solana, Jito, and Kamino ecosystems by delivering institutional-grade infrastructure to DeFi. By bridging bbSOL liquid staking with Jito’s restaking solution, the partnership enhances the composability of Solana decentralized finance (DeFi) and makes advanced leveraged reward strategies accessible to a wider audience of Solana users.

“Looking ahead, this partnership establishes a new model for how validators can reinvest their ecosystem rewards to benefit the entire community. We expect to see this approach replicated across other networks as the lines between staking, DeFi, and institutional infrastructure continue to blur,” he added.

