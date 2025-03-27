P2P.org And Colossus Digital Jointly Launch Institutional Staking With Secure Custody Integration

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief P2P.org, in collaboration with Colossus Digital, introduced a new staking service that allows institutions to access digital asset staking directly from their custody environments.

Non-custodial staking platform P2P.org introduced a new staking service designed specifically for institutional clients. Developed in collaboration with Colossus Digital, the service allows institutions to access digital asset staking directly from their custody environments.

“Institutional staking requires both security and efficiency, and our collaboration with Colossus Digital helps meet those needs,” said Artemiy Parshakov, VP of Institutions at P2P.org, in a written statement. “By integrating our validator infrastructure with Colossus’ platform, we’re making it easier for institutions to participate in staking while maintaining the highest quality standards,” he added.

The launch of this service marks a key development in meeting the increasing demand for institutional-grade blockchain solutions. P2P.org’s institutional service will offer smooth access to staking while ensuring the highest service standards, backed by its SOC 2 certification.

P2P.org’s Integration With Colossus Digital To Provide Secure And Comprehensive Staking Solution For Institutional Clients

By integrating Colossus Digital’s Institutional Hub, P2P.org will offer custodians, asset managers, and institutional investors a comprehensive staking solution. This integration creates new opportunities, allowing institutions to securely stake assets without the need for asset transfers, providing both technical security and ease of use.

“Our collaboration with P2P.org is an important milestone in our journey of making blockchain technology more accessible and secure for institutional clients,” said Lorenzo Barbantini Scanni, CRO and Founder of Colossus Digital, in a written statement. “By integrating P2P.org’s trusted validator infrastructure with our Institutional Hub, we’re offering a solution that simplifies institutional staking while ensuring the highest quality of service,” he added.

Through P2P.org, institutions can now participate in staking across a diverse range of Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain networks, such as Ethereum (including DVT), Babylon BTC, Celestia, TON, Sui, Polkadot, Berachain, and more. Over 20 Proof-of-Stake assets are supported, with custody options available from institutional providers like Dfns, Fireblocks, and Ledger Enterprise.

As institutional demand for blockchain involvement continues to rise, secure and efficient staking solutions are becoming increasingly important. P2P.org’s partnership with Colossus Digital meets this need and establishes a new benchmark for institutional staking.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson