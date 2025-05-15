Kamino Finance Wraps Up Season 3, Launches Airdrop Eligibility Checker Ahead Of 350M KMNO Distribution

In Brief Kamino Finance concluded its third season and now plans to distribute 350 million KMNO tokens to users who staked KMNO throughout this month.

Decentralized finance protocol, Kamino Finance concluded its third season and now plans to distribute 350 million KMNO tokens to participants this month. The total value of the distribution is approximately $26 million, with allocations directed toward users who staked KMNO during the season.

The airdrop eligibility checker for Season 3 is currently available. Claiming functionality will become active in the coming days, with official updates provided exclusively via Kamino’s primary account. All distributed tokens will be fully unlocked and staked by default, with no lock-up period, allowing users the option to unstake at any time.

According to Kamino Finance, since points are accumulated through direct engagement with the protocol’s products, KMNO token allocations can be interpreted as an additional form of yield beyond the interest earned.

During the third season, the protocol generated $72.9 million in interest for users. When viewed as supplementary yield, the 350 million KMNO token distribution—valued at approximately $26 million based on current market pricing—represents an added return.

This distribution, which accounts for 3.5% of the total supply, effectively enhances the overall yield earned on the platform during Season 3 by 35.6%.

Staking KMNO enables participants to significantly increase their points accumulation.

During Season 3, users who engaged in continuous KMNO staking had the potential to earn staking boosts exceeding 200%, which could substantially influence the size of their token allocations.

The example provided below illustrates the effect of sustained KMNO staking on a hypothetical $10,000 airdrop during Season 3. One user, with no KMNO staked and no points boost, received a distribution valued at $10,000, equivalent to 134,500 KMNO. In contrast, another user with identical protocol activity but who maintained maximum staking throughout the season received an allocation valued at $29,500, or 397,000 KMNO.

This comparison shows that ongoing KMNO staking could result in a distribution nearly three times greater than that of a non-staking participant.

Kamino Concludes Season 3 With $3.86B Market Size, Prepares For Season 4 With Enhanced Rewards Model And Growth Strategy

Kamino’s third season began in August 2024 and marked a period of notable expansion, further establishing the protocol as the largest decentralized finance platform on Solana, excluding staking-specific platforms. As of the latest available data, Kamino’s total market size stands at $3.86 billion, with active borrows amounting to $1.56 billion and approximately 150,400 active loans recorded.

Season 3 met two primary objectives: a 101% increase in total value locked (TVL) measured in USD and consistent staking participation, with 44% of the circulating KMNO supply remaining staked.

By the end of the season, participants who consistently staked KMNO were eligible for staking boosts exceeding 200%, significantly increasing their final points accumulation.

With Season 3 now concluded, Kamino is preparing to launch Season 4. The upcoming season will introduce a revised model for incentivizing protocol interaction, emphasizing greater transparency in rewards and a stronger focus on expanding product adoption.

