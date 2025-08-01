Orderly Integrates Binance Liquidity Via Ceffu To Unlock CeFi-DeFi Union

In Brief Orderly Network has integrated its OmniVault with Binance liquidity via Ceffu, enabling seamless capital deployment, custody, and cross-market trading between CeFi and DeFi for institutional and retail participants.

Web3 liquidity infrastructure provider, Orderly Network announced the integration of its OmniVault solution with Binance liquidity through Binance’s custody platform, Ceffu. This integration enables users to engage in decentralized perpetuals trading on Orderly’s platform while maintaining asset custody within Binance.

The live deployment facilitates real-time capital allocation between centralized and decentralized markets, eliminating the need for conventional on-chain bridging or asset transfers. Through this system, strategy providers and institutional traders can move capital internally within Binance to access Orderly’s trading infrastructure. The custody of funds remains with Binance via Ceffu, while trading operations are executed through Orderly’s systems. This configuration introduces a new framework for managing digital asset strategies, combining secure custody and gasless decentralised finance (DeFi) market access with centralized exchange liquidity.

This integration offers several operational advantages to strategy providers. Capital already held on Binance can now be utilized for trading on Orderly without requiring manual blockchain interaction or the use of bridging mechanisms. It also supports real-time rebalancing between Binance and Orderly, allowing for more responsive and adaptive trading strategies within and across platforms.

In addition, fee tiers will be shared across sub-accounts linked to a strategy provider’s master account on Binance, optimizing cost efficiency. The setup also enables cross-market trading methods, including arbitrage and funding rate strategies, while supporting effective hedging between centralized spot markets and decentralized perpetual markets.

Ceffu Integration Empowers Developers, Traders, And Strategy Providers With Unified CeFi-DeFi Capital Access And Execution

This introduces a form of capital composability that spans both centralized finance (CeFi) and DeFi. Strategy providers are now able to execute cross-market strategies, perform arbitrage on funding rates and price discrepancies, access Orderly’s funding opportunities without transferring USDC, and manage exposure between centralized spot markets and decentralized perpetuals—all within a single operational framework. With the Ceffu integration now active, infrastructure builders gain access to institutional capital, traders benefit from improved liquidity and execution efficiency, and strategy providers are enabled with real-time cross-market routing capabilities between Binance and Orderly.

Orderly Network was originally developed to address the challenge of fragmented liquidity within decentralized finance by introducing a shared orderbook, support for multi-collateral margin, and chain-agnostic market access across networks such as Arbitrum, Base, and Solana. The infrastructure is now being expanded to accommodate institutional-grade capital movement and execution through the incorporation of centralized liquidity provided by Binance.

This integration is expected to significantly improve liquidity availability on the Orderly platform and enhance execution quality for both retail and institutional participants. The collaboration establishes a framework through which strategy providers can access deeper liquidity pools and implement more advanced strategies across the intersection of decentralized and centralized finance.

