Orbs Launches Agentic, An Execution Layer For Autonomous DeFi Agents

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by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Orbs has launched Orbs Agentic, a Layer-3 execution layer that enables autonomous DeFi agents to perform secure, verifiable onchain trading with cosigned oracle verification and structured execution tools.

Layer 3 blockchain Orbs introduced Orbs Agentic, a new execution layer designed to support autonomous DeFi agents by providing secure, verifiable onchain trading infrastructure. Built on Orbs’ existing Layer-3 blockchain architecture, Agentic incorporates cosigned oracle verification to ensure that transactions initiated by agents comply with predefined execution constraints before being broadcast onchain.

As artificial intelligence increasingly manages portfolios, monitors markets, and executes strategies programmatically, the supporting infrastructure must prioritize safety, reliability, and execution quality. Orbs Agentic addresses these needs by functioning as an intermediary execution layer between AI agents and DeFi protocols, enabling structured actions such as swaps, limit orders, and time-weighted average price strategies through dedicated execution tools, including autoswap, execswap, and autolimit. Execution parameters are submitted through Orbs’ infrastructure for independent verification, rather than relying solely on agent-side logic.

At the core of the system is a cosigned oracle mechanism. Each transaction is validated against objective constraints, including slippage bounds, reference price checks, and trigger conditions using decentralized oracle data. Only transactions that pass these verifications are cosigned and permitted to proceed onchain. This design separates strategic logic from verification, mitigating risks associated with automated key management and unilateral execution.

Orbs Agentic Builds On Proven Layer 3 Infrastructure To Support Complex DeFi Strategies

The project leverages the same Layer-3 infrastructure that underpins Orbs’ existing DeFi execution products, such as dTWAP, dLIMIT, dSLTP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub. These tools are integrated across major decentralized exchanges and have collectively processed over $2.2 billion in onchain volume, providing tested infrastructure for complex trading strategies. The platform is compatible with widely used agent frameworks, allowing developers to integrate structured trading tools without creating custom execution systems. By exposing parameterized tools, Agentic supports auditability, deterministic execution, and compatibility with policy-based guardrails.

“As DeFi evolves, we’re seeing a clear shift from manual trading toward automated, policy-driven execution,” said Ran Hammer, Head of Business Development at Orbs in a written statement. “We’ve spent years building execution infrastructure for DeFi. Orbs Agentic extends that foundation to a new class of users: autonomous agents,” he added.

The rollout will occur in stages. An initial proof of concept is live, allowing agents to execute swaps and orders through existing infrastructure. Later phases will implement the full cosigned oracle architecture, including executor wallet contracts, a hybrid multisignature security model, and an onchain trust score system to formalize standards for secure agent execution.

As automated systems account for a growing share of onchain activity, Orbs positions its Layer 3 network as a dedicated execution backend focused on measurable, verifiable, and stake-secured infrastructure. The ORBS token underpins the network through a Proof-of-Stake consensus model managed by independent validators, known as Guardians, who secure the services used for decentralized verification. By extending its execution stack to autonomous agents, Orbs aims to provide infrastructure optimized for continuous, policy-driven trading environments while maintaining decentralized oversight and verifiable operational constraints.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

