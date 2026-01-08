Orbs Introduces Onchain Perpetual Futures To Monad Through Atlantis Integration

In Brief Orbs’ Perpetual Hub Ultra has been integrated into Atlantis, enabling fully onchain perpetual futures trading on Monad with scalable, decentralized, and professional-grade infrastructure.

Layer 3 blockchain Orbs reported that decentralized finance hub (DeFi) Atlantis has completed the integration of Orbs’ Perpetual Hub Ultra in order to support onchain perpetual futures trading on Monad.

This development extends the scope of Atlantis beyond spot markets by introducing a fully managed perpetual trading framework powered by Orbs’ Layer 3 technology, thereby establishing Atlantis as a broader decentralized finance platform within the Monad ecosystem.

Perpetual Hub Ultra is described as a scalable and capital-efficient protocol for perpetual futures that provides a complete trading infrastructure, including risk management, liquidation mechanisms, price oracles, and advanced trading interfaces, delivered through a modular integration model that allows decentralized exchanges to combine liquidity from various sources without the need to develop proprietary systems.

The solution is designed to support fst deployment and intent-based execution, enabling decentralized marketplaces to deliver strong performance and user experience. Through compatibility with Atlantis’ modular V4 architecture, the integration enables the provision of perpetual futures via a plug-and-play approach without requiring specialized backend development, giving participants access to aggregated liquidity, adjustable leverage, and optimized execution while preserving Atlantis’ ability to adapt its services as the surrounding ecosystem expands.

“This integration shows how advanced onchain derivatives can be deployed quickly and efficiently without sacrificing decentralization,” said Ran Hammer, head of ecosystem at Orbs, in a written statement. “By powering perpetuals on Atlantis through Perpetual Hub Ultra, Orbs is enabling teams on Monad to offer professional-grade derivatives trading using a modular, turnkey infrastructure,” he added.

Orbs Expands Onchain Trading Capabilities With Perpetual Hub Ultra Integration

Perpetual Hub Ultra represents an evolution of Orbs’ previous Perpetual Hub implementations, which are already in operation across a range of decentralized trading platforms. This version broadens functionality by incorporating liquidity flows from both blockchain-based and external venues, including large centralized exchanges, while preserving decentralized processes for settlement and execution.

The rollout reinforces Orbs’ role as a specialized execution layer for sophisticated onchain trading activity, enabling combined liquidity access, complex order functionality, and decentralized derivatives markets. Functioning as a Layer 3 network secured by an open, permissionless validator set through a delegated proof-of-stake model, Orbs provides decentralized finance protocols with execution standards approaching those of centralized platforms.

As intent-driven trading mechanisms gain traction in spot markets, Perpetual Hub Ultra applies the same approach to perpetual futures trading. Its integration with Atlantis illustrates how decentralized exchanges can enhance performance and user experience while remaining fully onchain and interoperable within the wider DeFi environment.

