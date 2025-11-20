Orbital Partners With Stable To Expand Cost-Efficient Stablecoin Payment Solutions

In Brief Orbital has partnered with Stable to integrate a stablecoin-native layer 1 blockchain, enabling cost-efficient USDT and PYUSD payment processing for its customers.

Global payments solutions provider Orbital announced a partnership with Stable, a layer 1 blockchain network developed to support stablecoin-based transactions across supported assets and designed to simplify payment processes. After integration, Orbital’s customers are expected to gain access to a stablecoin-native layer 1 network created to offer more cost-efficient and user-oriented payment capabilities.

Stablecoin-focused layer 1 networks have emerged in response to rising settlement demands, reflecting growth in global stablecoin usage, including an estimated user base of more than 500 million for USDT. Stable is among the early blockchains specifically built for stablecoin transactions and is supported by notable industry participants. The network recently announced a PYUSD expansion involving PayPal Ventures and secured a $28 million seed round in July.

The integration is intended to allow Orbital’s customers to process transactions through Stable’s layer 1 network. This will enable USDT payments with minimal transaction costs and allow token transfers and smart contract activities to be settled directly in USDT rather than through native chain tokens, which is the standard structure across many existing blockchains. Customers will also be able to use PYUSD, broadening Orbital’s available cryptocurrency payment channels and increasing flexibility for pay-ins, payouts, and treasury operations. Overall, the integration is expected to support more streamlined, cost-efficient, and accessible transaction processing for Orbital users.

According to Luke Wingfield Digby, Co-founder and Head of Corporate Development at Orbital, the rise of stablecoin-oriented layer 1 blockchains represents an important development in global value transfer. He stated that, when paired with stablecoin infrastructure such as that offered by Orbital, these networks can enhance routing alternatives and operational efficiency for businesses, and that connecting to Stable’s layer 1 network aligns with Orbital’s aim to expand stablecoin payment options.

Orbital Expands Secure, Compliant Global Payment Capabilities With Multi-Currency And Stablecoin Integration

Orbital Group is described as a global payment orchestration platform recognised for providing secure, efficient, and compliant payment solutions spanning both stablecoin-based and traditional financial transactions for enterprise users. The platform enables businesses operating in B2B and B2C environments to utilise a unified system that includes named vIBANs, stablecoin wallets, and functionality for receiving, sending, and exchanging major stablecoins, conventional currencies, and more than eighty additional currencies.

Earlier in the year, Orbital announced that The Open Network (TON) blockchain became available for stablecoin transactions through its crypto payment gateway. The company has also recently upheld its SOC 2 Type 2 certification and obtained CSA STAR Level 2 status, both regarded as notable standards for evaluating security, operational continuity, and overall system resilience.

