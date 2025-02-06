Optimism Initiates Retro Funding With Up To 8M OP For Dev Tooling Projects Supporting On-Chain App Builders On Superchain

In Brief Optimism announced the launch of a new round of Retro Funding, offering 8 million OP tokens to support developers behind key tools that help build on-chain apps.

Ethereum Layer 2 network, Optimism (OP), announced the launch of a new round of Retro Funding with 8 million OP tokens available to support the developers behind key tools that make on-chain applications possible. This round is already underway and will run until July 31st.

The Dev Tooling initiative rewards software that helps developers build on-chain applications on the Superchain, such as compilers, libraries, and debuggers.

Potential participants are encouraged to apply by the monthly deadline. Projects will be evaluated for rewards starting the following month, with rewards distributed monthly beginning in March.

In order to apply, the participant’s Dev Tooling project must be listed on OP Atlas. Projects cannot be considered for funding until they are fully set up. All applications must verify ownership of their GitHub repositories in OP Atlas. JavaScript and Rust packages must be published on package registries, with the associated GitHub repository also verified in OP Atlas.

Developer impact will be assessed based on three criteria: the adoption of the Dev Tool by on-chain builders, the tool’s importance in on-chain application development, and its features that support superchain interoperability among builders. The evaluation will use an algorithm powered by data from GitHub, npm, Crates, and on-chain activities. This evaluation algorithm will evolve over the course of the Retro Funding Mission, incorporating feedback from the Optimism community.

Dev Tooling Retro Funding: Requirements For Projects

All projects must be Open Source and have a public GitHub repository with a history of public commits. JavaScript and Rust packages must be integrated by at least three verified Superchain builder projects that have contributed 0.01 ETH in L2 gas fees over the past six months.

Other Open Source toolchains must meet similar criteria to be eligible for rewards. These include having at least one release on GitHub within the past six months and demonstrating engagement from 10 or more trusted developers (e.g., through stars, forks, issues, or pull requests) verified using reputation algorithms like OpenRank.

In 2025, Retro Funding will shift its focus to data-driven impact measurement with a human-centered approach. These missions have been designed to help the Collective accurately measure an important subset of contributions.

