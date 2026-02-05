Opinion Scales Operations Across Asia-Pacific With New Funding And Advanced Market Tools

In Brief Opinion has raised $20 million in pre-Series A funding to expand its global and Asia-Pacific presence while enhancing its infrastructure with AI-powered market resolution and cross-platform liquidity aggregation tools.

Opinion, a prediction-market platform, has announced the completion of a 20 million US dollar pre-Series A funding round. The investment was led by Hack VC, Jump Crypto, Primitive Ventures, Decasonic and Continue Fund, alongside additional participants.

Since its public launch in October 2025, the platform has expanded rapidly and now accounts for approximately one third of total global prediction-market trading volume, while supporting more than 130 million US dollars in open interest, according to data from Dune Analytics. Separate figures from Binance Research estimate that trading volume in December reached roughly 7 billion US dollars, reflecting growing demand for prediction markets amid heightened regulatory and political uncertainty.

The company attributes its growth to a category-focused strategy that differentiates it from existing competitors. Whereas rival platforms derive the majority of their activity from sports-related markets, Opinion structures its trading activity across four main sectors: macroeconomic events, pre-token generation events, cultural outcomes and cryptocurrency-related markets.

These segments cover topics such as interest rates, inflation data and geopolitical developments. The company reports that no single category dominates overall activity, a structure intended to reduce exposure to slowdowns in any one segment and to provide institutional and macro-focused participants with access to a broader class of event-driven markets.

“Prediction markets turn passive spectators into active participants,” said Forrest Liu, Founder and CEO of Opinion Labs, in a written statement. “This funding lets us scale the infrastructure so that anyone, anywhere, can trade on the events shaping our world — and be rewarded for being right,” he added.

The platform has also placed emphasis on regional market coverage, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. During the League of Legends Pro League 2026 final, Opinion processed approximately 91 million US dollars in trading volume, exceeding the liquidity levels reported by other prediction platforms for the same event.

The company states that focusing on locally relevant events that receive limited global coverage improves price formation and contributes to more representative market signals for both regional and international users.

“Opinion reached this scale with minimal capital, among the highest output per capita teams I’ve seen,” said Dovey Wan, Founding Partner at Primitive Ventures, in a written statement. “Assets are global, but opinions are local. Beyond solid market design, they win big on local market curations and taste profiling in the East,” he added.

Following the completion of the funding round, Opinion plans to allocate capital toward strengthening its presence across the Asia-Pacific market, where it currently reports a leading share of regional event liquidity, while also expanding its global operations in advance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and upcoming election cycles in several jurisdictions.

“Two things stood out: category balance and regional depth,” said Alex Pack, Founding Partner at Hack VC, in a written statement. “Opinion is the first prediction market that is truly global in its approach, across Asia and the rest of the world. The platform is also being used for many different types of predictions, not just sports betting, which speaks to its product differentiation and clear product-market fit,” he added.

The company has also introduced two product developments aimed at differentiating its market infrastructure. Opinion AI is described as a multi-agent oracle system designed to automatically resolve markets by sourcing public data and applying predefined resolution rules, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

In addition, Opinion Metapool is presented as a liquidity aggregation layer that consolidates order flow from multiple prediction platforms into a single order book, with the stated goal of reducing spreads and improving the speed and quality of price discovery.

A detailed product overview and a developer software development kit are available through the platform’s official application site.

