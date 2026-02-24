en en
News Report Technology
February 24, 2026

OpenAI’s New ‘Frontier Alliance’ To Help Companies Embed AI Agents Into Workflows And Corporate Systems

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 24, 2026 at 8:37 am Updated: February 24, 2026 at 8:37 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: February 24, 2026 at 8:37 am

In Brief

OpenAI has launched the “Frontier Alliance,” partnering with McKinsey, BCG, Accenture, and Capgemini to help enterprises integrate AI across operations and achieve scalable, measurable impact.

OpenAI Forms Multi-Year ‘Frontier Alliance’ With McKinsey, BCG, Accenture, And Capgemini To Accelerate Enterprise AI Integration

Technology company OpenAI announced multi-year partnerships with consulting firms McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Accenture, and Capgemini as part of its new “Frontier Alliance” enterprise platform initiative. The collaboration aims to help organizations integrate AI across business functions by combining OpenAI’s research and technology with the consulting firms’ expertise in strategy, transformation, and large-scale implementation.

Under the agreements, the consulting partners will assist clients in defining AI strategy, redesigning operating models, integrating systems, and scaling deployments globally. These firms will work alongside OpenAI’s Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) team, leveraging technical resources, product insights, and access to research teams. Each partner is creating dedicated practice groups and certifying teams on OpenAI technology to support enterprise adoption.

Combining Strategy, Implementation, And AI Expertise To Drive Enterprise Adoption

McKinsey and BCG will focus on strategy, change management, and embedding AI into day-to-day operations. McKinsey, through its AI-focused unit QuantumBlack, combines technical expertise with industry knowledge to redesign workflows and integrate AI agents across high-value processes. BCG, via its technology and design unit BCG X, helps organizations align strategy with operational redesign and governance while ensuring AI adoption delivers measurable results.

Accenture and Capgemini will provide end-to-end implementation, connecting the Frontier platform with enterprise systems and data architectures. Accenture will guide organizations from strategy through deployment and change management, emphasizing security, reliability, and long-term adoption. Capgemini brings sector-specific solutions and technical capabilities to accelerate AI integration and ensure consistent operations at scale.

The Frontier Alliance initiative is intended to enable enterprises to deploy AI coworkers across organizations, combining OpenAI’s platform with consulting expertise to achieve measurable business impact. Frontier is currently available to a limited set of customers, with broader availability planned in the coming months. 

The partnerships reflect an effort to close the gap between advanced AI technology and practical enterprise deployment, ensuring that AI is operationalized responsibly and at scale.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.