OpenAI Launches Workspace Agents In ChatGPT To Automate Complex Enterprise Workflows

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OpenAI introduces ChatGPT workspace agents for enterprise automation, enabling shared AI workflows, Codex-powered task execution, governance controls, and integration across tools like Slack.

AI research company OpenAI announced the rollout of workspace agents in ChatGPT, introducing shared AI agents designed to handle complex tasks and extended workflows across tools and teams within an organization.

According to the announcement, the new feature allows teams to create and deploy shared agents that can execute multi-step processes while operating under the permissions, governance rules, and access controls defined by the organization. The system is positioned as an evolution of earlier GPT-based tools, now enhanced with Codex-powered capabilities that allow agents to perform a broader range of workplace functions.

These workspace agents are designed to manage tasks commonly found in professional environments, including report generation, coding assistance, and drafting communications. Operating in the cloud, they can continue running without direct user supervision and are intended to support collaboration by being shared across teams. Once created, an agent can be used across ChatGPT or integrated platforms such as Slack, with the ability to improve over time through iterative use.

The company noted that modern organizational workflows often depend on shared context and coordination between multiple stakeholders, rather than isolated task completion. Workspace agents are therefore built to retrieve information from connected systems, follow defined internal processes, request approvals when necessary, and maintain workflow continuity across different tools. As an internal example, OpenAI described a sales-related agent that aggregates call notes and account data, evaluates leads, and drafts follow-up communications directly within email workflows, reducing manual coordination for account teams.

Users can begin by selecting the Agents option within the ChatGPT interface and describing a recurring workflow. The system then guides the setup process, including task structuring, tool integration, and testing. The feature is currently available in research preview for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, Edu, and Teachers plan users.

Existing GPTs will remain available during the transition period, with future functionality planned to allow conversion into workspace agents.

Introducing workspace agents in ChatGPT—shared agents that can handle complex tasks and long-running workflows across tools and teams. pic.twitter.com/eHplfXCWlk — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 22, 2026

Workspace Agents To Enable Enterprise Automation, Governance, And Cross-Platform Workflow Execution

OpenAI also highlighted several example implementations that demonstrate the intended use cases. These include agents for software request review and policy enforcement, product feedback aggregation from multiple channels, automated weekly reporting with data visualization and narrative summaries, lead qualification and outreach automation integrated with CRM systems, and vendor risk analysis covering financial and compliance-related signals.

The agents are powered by Codex and operate within a cloud-based workspace environment that includes access to files, code execution, connected applications, and memory functions. In addition to responding to prompts, they can perform multi-step actions, schedule recurring tasks, and operate within communication platforms such as Slack. One example described involves a product support agent that responds to employee questions in real time, references documentation, and escalates issues when necessary.

Control and oversight mechanisms are built into the system, allowing organizations to define tool access, restrict sensitive actions, and require approval for certain operations such as sending emails or modifying documents. Administrative tools provide visibility into agent usage, configuration, and performance, while enterprise governance features are designed to support compliance requirements and security monitoring.

The feature is currently offered under a research preview model and will remain free until early May 2026, after which a credit-based pricing structure is expected to be introduced. OpenAI indicated that further developments are planned, including expanded automation triggers, improved analytics dashboards, and deeper integration across business applications, as the company continues to develop the workspace agent ecosystem.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

