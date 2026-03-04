Open Campus Partners With Le & Associates And SKALE To Launch Credential-Driven Job Matching Initiative In Vietnam

In Brief Open Campus has partnered with Le & Associates and SKALE to launch a credential-driven job matching initiative in Vietnam, using verifiable credentials and AI-powered tools to improve skill assessment and hiring efficiency for students entering the workforce.

Open Campus, a community-led decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focused on developing a blockchain-based financial layer for education, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Le & Associates and SKALE to support the planned launch of a credential-driven job matching initiative in Vietnam.

The partnership will integrate Open Campus’s education ecosystem and credential verification infrastructure with Le & Associates’s recruitment expertise and SKALE’s digital recruitment platform. The initiative is designed to enable candidates to share verified achievements directly with employers and allow companies to evaluate applicants based on validated skills rather than relying solely on self-reported resumes. Additional information regarding the initiative’s rollout is expected to be released in the coming months.

The pilot phase will focus on high school and university students entering the labor market and will assess how trusted, portable credentials can enhance alignment between candidates’ verified skills and employer requirements.

Verifiable Credentials And AI-Powered Recruitment Platform To Enhance Skill Matching And Hiring Efficiency

Vietnam’s quickly evolving labor market often creates challenges for both candidates and employers in signaling and matching skills effectively. Pham Thi My Le, founder and chairwoman of Le & Associates, noted that verifiable credentials could help address these challenges by providing employers with more reliable information and allowing candidates to present their achievements with greater clarity.

In a written statement, Truong Binh Nguyen, CEO of SKALE, highlighted the role of the company’s digital recruitment platform in the initiative, emphasizing that AI-powered matching and intelligent screening could help accelerate hiring cycles, improve talent quality, and create a more transparent and scalable connection between businesses and educational institutions.

Vietnam’s education, skills, and employment pathways are changing, and the collaboration with Le & Associates and SKALE provides an opportunity to demonstrate how verifiable credentials can be applied in practical hiring processes. The approach enables learners to showcase their achievements while helping employers assess candidates using more reliable indicators of skills and capabilities.

Insights gained from the pilot are expected to guide the future development of credential-based recruitment solutions and support broader adoption of Open Campus ID and verifiable credentials throughout Vietnam’s talent ecosystem.

