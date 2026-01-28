Oobit Unveils ‘Plug And Pay’ To Enable Wallets For Seamless Real-World Crypto Payments Without Infrastructure Burden

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Oobit’s “Plug and Pay” lets wallet providers enable global cryptocurrency spending within their apps, transforming digital assets into everyday purchasing power without added compliance or infrastructure burdens.

Mobile payment application Oobit introduced “Plug and Pay,” a turnkey embedded payments solution that allows wallet providers to enable real-world cryptocurrency spending within their apps through a single integration, eliminating the need to build a payment stack from scratch.

The solution enables wallets to accept cryptocurrency payments anywhere Visa is accepted, effectively transforming them into full-fledged payment platforms without requiring card network relationships, licensing, or additional compliance management.

The platform allows wallets to offer users a seamless experience for both in-store and online cryptocurrency payments, matching the convenience and global reach of traditional payment methods. Plug and Pay operates on Oobit’s fully regulated payments infrastructure, which handles card issuing, settlement, KYC, AML, and risk workflows, allowing wallet teams to focus on product development and user engagement rather than regulatory and operational complexity.

‘Plug And Pay’ Enables Global Crypto Payments Via Apple Pay, Google Pay, And Visa

Integration is designed to be fast and simple, requiring just a few lines of code. Wallet providers can choose between white-labeled UI components or fully branded in-wallet card experiences, reducing time to market from months to days. Partner wallets do not need to manage issuing banks, regulatory approvals, or KYC systems, as Oobit handles the entire compliance and payments process.

Plug and Pay supports real-world spending through Apple Pay and Google Pay where available, providing acceptance at millions of merchants worldwide via Visa. Users can spend cryptocurrency as easily as fiat, without needing to switch wallets or learn new behaviors. The platform also supports over 100 countries with localized onboarding and payment flows, allowing wallets to maintain full control over branding and user experience while leveraging Oobit’s established global payments infrastructure.

By embedding everyday spending directly into wallet products, Plug and Pay transforms stored digital assets into daily purchasing power, enhancing user engagement, retention, and offering wallets a distinct competitive advantage in the growing cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

