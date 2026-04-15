OKX Launches X-Perps In Europe: MiFID-Regulated Crypto Derivatives Offering Up To 10× Leverage

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OKX launches MiFID-regulated X-Perps in Europe, offering up to 10× leverage crypto derivatives with unified accounts, real-time risk controls, and enhanced trader education tools.

OKX, a global fintech and cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced the introduction of X-Perps, a new suite of MiFID-regulated crypto derivatives with five-year expiries and leverage of up to 10×, targeting both retail and institutional participants across Europe.

The product is being made available to eligible users within the European Economic Area (EEA), incorporating advanced margin functionality through a unified account structure. This setup includes real-time processing capabilities and support for multi-asset and multicurrency trading modes within a single framework.

X-Perps is designed to enable capital-efficient exposure to both volatility and directional market movements under a regulated environment. A funding rate mechanism is used to keep derivative pricing aligned with underlying spot markets, supporting arbitrage opportunities while maintaining standard crypto market mechanics and institutional risk controls.

Built on OKX’s existing derivatives infrastructure, the platform is structured around deep liquidity pools, low-latency execution, and high-throughput order matching. These features are intended to support consistent performance across varying market conditions and trading volumes.

The platform introduces several core functionalities for users, including leverage of up to 10× to increase capital efficiency, and a unified account system where spot and derivatives positions are netted under a single risk model. This structure reduces margin requirements for hedged positions and offsetting exposures, particularly through a multicurrency mode that consolidates risk management across assets.

Additional features include continuous real-time margin monitoring without batch processing or delayed settlement, access to advanced trading tools such as order types, charting systems, mobile interfaces, and full API connectivity, as well as the ability to post collateral in multiple asset classes including EUR, USD, and major cryptocurrencies without requiring conversion.

Regulated Risk Controls, Investor Protection Measures, And EU-Focused Trader Education Framework

The system is also positioned as a professional-grade trading environment within a regulated European framework, combining execution infrastructure with risk management tools and user support resources. Initial listings include derivatives tied to major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE, PEPE, LTC, PUMP, SOL, XRP, and SUI, with further expansion planned as part of a broader rollout strategy.

“Europe is a global leader in regulated digital asset markets and a key priority for OKX,” said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe in a written statement. “Derivatives sit at the core of crypto markets today. With X-Perps, we’re extending our proven, high-performance derivatives offering into a regulated European framework, giving both institutions and retail traders access at scale. Combined with deep liquidity, OKX delivers a level of depth, performance and risk management that few platforms can match. Our goal is simple: to provide Europe’s traders with the most complete and trusted derivatives trading environment in the market,” he added.

Risk management measures supporting X-Perps include negative balance protection mechanisms and continuous monitoring of exposure. The platform is also integrated with OKX’s Proof-of-Reserves system and broader asset verification processes aimed at increasing transparency.

In parallel, OKX is expanding its educational initiatives across Europe, offering multilingual learning materials, derivatives-focused risk guidance, and in-platform tools designed to improve user understanding of leverage, liquidation thresholds, and margin requirements prior to trade execution. As part of onboarding requirements, European users must also complete an appropriateness assessment intended to evaluate knowledge and trading experience before gaining access to X-Perps.

The launch is positioned as part of OKX’s wider European strategy focused on regulated expansion, product diversification, and enhanced user protection, with an emphasis on delivering advanced derivatives functionality within a structured compliance and risk management framework.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

