en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
March 18, 2026

OKX Launches Agentic Wallet To Enable Autonomous On-Chain Execution For AI Agents

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 18, 2026 at 6:49 am Updated: March 18, 2026 at 6:49 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 18, 2026 at 6:49 am

In Brief

OKX has launched the OKX Agentic Wallet, a secure, AI-focused crypto wallet that enables autonomous on-chain transactions across multiple blockchains using natural language instructions.

 

OKX Launches Agentic Wallet To Enable Autonomous AI-Driven On-Chain Transactions Across Multiple Blockchains

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced the launch of OKX Agentic Wallet, a crypto wallet specifically designed for AI agents that enables autonomous on-chain transactions across nearly twenty blockchain networks, with private keys that remain secure within a Trusted Execution Environment. The wallet is accessible through both the Multi-Chain Platform (MCP) and Command-Line Interface (CLI) and represents a new capability within Onchain OS, OKX’s toolkit for AI developers.

Unlike traditional crypto wallets, which are designed for human users and require manual clicks, approvals, and inputs, OKX Agentic Wallet is built for agents. It can accept instructions in natural language, simulate every transaction before execution, and securely manage credentials within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE).

“AI agents are becoming active participants in financial markets, and they need infrastructure built for them — not adapted from tools designed for humans,” said Jason Lau, OKX Chief Innovation Officer in a written statement. “OKX Agentic Wallet closes the gap between what AI agents can envision and what they can actually execute on-chain,” he added. 

Key Features And Capabilities Of OKX Agentic Wallet

The wallet’s key functionalities include natural language execution, allowing agents and developers to describe transactions in plain language without requiring custom smart contract work. Each transaction is simulated before execution, providing a plain-language summary of swaps for approval. Transactions are automatically risk-graded, with critical ones blocked before execution. Private keys are securely managed within the AI model, and nearly twenty blockchains are supported, including Ethereum, Solana, and OKX Layer, which offers gas-free transactions.

As part of Onchain OS, OKX Agentic Wallet adds an execution layer to the platform, which already enables developers and AI agents to trade across more than 500 decentralized exchanges, access real-time market data, manage payments via the x402 protocol, and connect wallets directly into decentralized applications. With the new wallet, AI agents can hold, move, and manage assets autonomously on-chain, completing a full-stack environment for AI-native financial applications.

The product is built on the same infrastructure as Onchain OS, which handles over 1.2 billion API calls daily, supports $300 million in global daily trading volume, and maintains 99.9% uptime with sub-100ms response times. OKX Agentic Wallet is now available globally through Onchain OS for AI developers, quantitative strategy teams, and other Web3 agent developers. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

1inch Launches 1inch Forward To Equip US Students For Careers In DeFi

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026

OKX Survey Reveals Widespread Stablecoin Yield Usage Among Experienced US Crypto Traders

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026

Bitget Wallet Introduces Bank Transfer In Bangladesh, Allowing Stablecoin Transfers To bKash And Nagad

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026

Arbitrum Foundation 2025 Transparency Report Highlights A Year Of Institutional Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

1inch Launches 1inch Forward To Equip US Students For Careers In DeFi

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026

OKX Survey Reveals Widespread Stablecoin Yield Usage Among Experienced US Crypto Traders

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026

Bitget Wallet Introduces Bank Transfer In Bangladesh, Allowing Stablecoin Transfers To bKash And Nagad

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026

Arbitrum Foundation 2025 Transparency Report Highlights A Year Of Institutional Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
1inch Launches 1inch Forward To Equip US Students For Careers In DeFi
News Report Technology
1inch Launches 1inch Forward To Equip US Students For Careers In DeFi
by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026
OKX Survey Reveals Widespread Stablecoin Yield Usage Among Experienced US Crypto Traders
News Report Technology
OKX Survey Reveals Widespread Stablecoin Yield Usage Among Experienced US Crypto Traders
by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026
Bitget Wallet Introduces Bank Transfer In Bangladesh, Allowing Stablecoin Transfers To bKash And Nagad
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Introduces Bank Transfer In Bangladesh, Allowing Stablecoin Transfers To bKash And Nagad
by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026
Arbitrum Foundation 2025 Transparency Report Highlights A Year Of Institutional Adoption
News Report Technology
Arbitrum Foundation 2025 Transparency Report Highlights A Year Of Institutional Adoption
by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.