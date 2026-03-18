OKX Launches Agentic Wallet To Enable Autonomous On-Chain Execution For AI Agents

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OKX has launched the OKX Agentic Wallet, a secure, AI-focused crypto wallet that enables autonomous on-chain transactions across multiple blockchains using natural language instructions.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced the launch of OKX Agentic Wallet, a crypto wallet specifically designed for AI agents that enables autonomous on-chain transactions across nearly twenty blockchain networks, with private keys that remain secure within a Trusted Execution Environment. The wallet is accessible through both the Multi-Chain Platform (MCP) and Command-Line Interface (CLI) and represents a new capability within Onchain OS, OKX’s toolkit for AI developers.

Unlike traditional crypto wallets, which are designed for human users and require manual clicks, approvals, and inputs, OKX Agentic Wallet is built for agents. It can accept instructions in natural language, simulate every transaction before execution, and securely manage credentials within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE).

“AI agents are becoming active participants in financial markets, and they need infrastructure built for them — not adapted from tools designed for humans,” said Jason Lau, OKX Chief Innovation Officer in a written statement. “OKX Agentic Wallet closes the gap between what AI agents can envision and what they can actually execute on-chain,” he added.

Key Features And Capabilities Of OKX Agentic Wallet

The wallet’s key functionalities include natural language execution, allowing agents and developers to describe transactions in plain language without requiring custom smart contract work. Each transaction is simulated before execution, providing a plain-language summary of swaps for approval. Transactions are automatically risk-graded, with critical ones blocked before execution. Private keys are securely managed within the AI model, and nearly twenty blockchains are supported, including Ethereum, Solana, and OKX Layer, which offers gas-free transactions.

As part of Onchain OS, OKX Agentic Wallet adds an execution layer to the platform, which already enables developers and AI agents to trade across more than 500 decentralized exchanges, access real-time market data, manage payments via the x402 protocol, and connect wallets directly into decentralized applications. With the new wallet, AI agents can hold, move, and manage assets autonomously on-chain, completing a full-stack environment for AI-native financial applications.

The product is built on the same infrastructure as Onchain OS, which handles over 1.2 billion API calls daily, supports $300 million in global daily trading volume, and maintains 99.9% uptime with sub-100ms response times. OKX Agentic Wallet is now available globally through Onchain OS for AI developers, quantitative strategy teams, and other Web3 agent developers.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

