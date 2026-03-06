OKX Introduces Orbit To Enhance Transparency And Community Engagement In Social Trading

In Brief OKX has launched Orbit, a social network within its app that enables real-time market discussions, verified performance sharing, and seamless trading to enhance transparency in social trading.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX introduced Orbit, a social network integrated directly into the OKX application. The platform allows users to participate in real-time market discussions, share verified trading performance, and execute trades within the same environment. The rollout of Orbit is scheduled to begin on 6 March with select users, followed by wider availability once the beta phase is completed.

Social trading has expanded fast, but much of the activity has occurred without standardized verification of performance. Screenshots and selective disclosures have often replaced measurable results. Orbit aims to address this by enabling users to share trading metrics, including portfolio performance, profit and loss (PnL), and win rates, within the OKX app, enhancing transparency for community-driven trading.

The platform offers features that allow users to disclose verified performance, conduct trades directly from posts by interacting with cashtags, participate in live streams, and join or create group chats. Additionally, advanced traders can grow audiences and access structured reward programs, while new traders can observe community strategies and gain exposure to market discussions.

Orbit represents a development in digital asset markets toward continuous and globally accessible trading. By embedding a social layer into its infrastructure, OKX integrates discussion, transparency, and execution within a single platform.

“This is the first time people using our app will have a native social channel where ideas are shared with posts, livestreams, and group chats,” said OKX Managing Partner Haider Rafique in a written statement. “This is quite popular in equities trading with apps like StockTwits. We want to bring similar features and give traders a place where they can share their performance and interpretation of the markets,” he added.

OKX Expands Global Reach With $25B Valuation And Strategic ICE Partnership

OKX serves over 100 million users worldwide, providing services for investing, transacting, and trading digital assets across various financial instruments, including spot trading, futures, and decentralized markets. Recognized as one of the largest digital asset platforms globally, it operates an exchange, wallet, and onchain ecosystem utilized by individual users as well as large institutional clients.

The announcement follows a period of expansion for the company. OKX recently received a strategic investment from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the global trading operator that owns the New York Stock Exchange, in a deal that valued the San Jose, California-based company at approximately $25 billion.

Under this partnership, OKX plans to launch tokenized stock offerings and crypto futures products, reflecting a move toward greater integration between traditional financial markets and digital asset platforms.

