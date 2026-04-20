OKX Rolls Out Event Contracts For Short-Term BTC And ETH Market Predictions

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OKX launches Event Contracts, allowing eligible users to trade short-term BTC and ETH price direction with fixed payouts, simplified setup, and automatic settlement across global markets.

OKX, a global fintech company and digital asset trading platform, has introduced a new product called Event Contracts, enabling eligible users to express directional views on whether Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) will increase or decrease in value over a defined time period. The product is initially available to qualified participants across Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, and Latin America.

The new offering is designed for users seeking simplified exposure to short-term price movements without engaging in more complex derivatives structures. Unlike traditional futures trading, which typically involves position sizing, leverage selection, and continuous position management, the Event Contracts model reduces the process to a selection of direction, timeframe, and stake amount, with predefined fees established at the outset.

Each contract is structured around a binary market outcome linked to a specific question regarding price direction or threshold achievement within a set timeframe. Examples include determining whether Bitcoin will trade higher over a 15-minute interval or whether Ethereum will exceed a defined price level by the following day. Users select their preferred outcome, allocate a stake, and confirm the position. At expiration, the contract is automatically settled based on the OKX price index, with payouts determined by the outcome.

Contract pricing ranges between 0.01 and 0.99 USDT and is intended to reflect the implied probability of the stated outcome according to market conditions. Lower-priced contracts correspond to outcomes considered less likely by the market and therefore carry higher potential returns if they resolve in favor of the holder. Expiration intervals vary from ultra-short durations such as 15 minutes to daily settlement cycles.

Event Contracts: Offering Predefined Costs And Automated Settlement Mechanism

The product includes several operational characteristics intended to simplify user experience. Fees and potential returns are defined prior to execution, with no liquidation risk beyond the initial amount committed. Settlement occurs automatically at expiry using the OKX price index, removing the need for ongoing position monitoring unless early exit is chosen by the user. The contracts are executed directly from existing platform balances, without requiring additional wallet setup, on-chain transactions, or external funding steps.

Minimum participation thresholds are set at $0.01, lowering the entry barrier and allowing small-value participation. The structure is designed to support trading around short-term market catalysts, with multiple time horizons available for execution.

The rollout of Event Contracts is expected to expand progressively, with additional markets and trading pairs anticipated as part of future updates to the product offering.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

