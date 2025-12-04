en en
News Report Technology
December 04, 2025

OKX Expands Regional Presence With New UAE Office, Marking One Year Of Licensed Activity

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 04, 2025 at 7:18 am Updated: December 04, 2025 at 7:18 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 04, 2025 at 7:18 am

In Brief

OKX has opened a new office in the UAE, marking one year since receiving its operating license, reflecting its commitment to the region and expanding its customer base, product offerings, and educational initiatives.

OKX Expands Regional Presence With New UAE Office, Marking One Year Of Licensed Activity

OKX, a global digital asset exchange and on-chain technology provider, has officially opened its new office in the UAE, marking one year since receiving its operating license from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). This new office emphasizes OKX’s long-term commitment to the UAE and highlights the growing demand for secure, trusted, and compliant digital asset services in the Middle East and North Africa.

Since obtaining its license in October 2024, OKX UAE has seen significant growth in its customer base, expanded its product offerings, and strengthened its presence among both retail and institutional clients. The UAE has emerged as a key global hub for digital finance, driven by forward-looking regulations, substantial investments in technology, and a rapidly growing community of traders, developers, and institutions. The new office will act as a regional hub for customer support, education, and market development, with a team of over 100 employees.

“The UAE has established itself as a global leader in digital finance through clear regulation, strong infrastructure, and a commitment to innovation. This past year has shown us how much appetite there is for responsible participation in this space,” said Rifad Mahasneh, CEO of OKX MENA, in a written statement. “Opening our new office reflects our determination to serve customers in the UAE and the wider region with the transparency, security, and care they expect. We are building a long-term presence that puts customers first and supports the continued growth of the ecosystem,” he added.

OKX UAE Expands Institutional Services And Educational Initiatives

Over the past year, OKX UAE has achieved several key milestones, including the launch of regulated retail derivatives in the local market, providing users with access to advanced trading tools in a secure and compliant environment. Additionally, OKX has significantly broadened its institutional offerings, forming a partnership with Standard Chartered Bank to develop a collateral mirroring system. The company has also focused on expanding educational initiatives, hosting community events, and investing in local talent to ensure users have access to clear guidance and support.

The new office aims to enhance OKX’s engagement with customers and partners across the region. It will serve as a venue for educational workshops, industry roundtables, and training sessions designed to improve financial literacy and help users navigate digital assets with greater confidence.

Looking forward, OKX UAE intends to further expand its institutional services, develop strategic partnerships, and enhance its regional capabilities. The new office will play a pivotal role in supporting these efforts by serving as a hub for product development, customer service, and regional collaboration.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.