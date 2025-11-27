OKX Global Trading Championship Offers 1M USDT In Prizes: Join A Team, Compete, And Win

In Brief OKX has launched the Global Trading Championship, offering over 1 million USDT in prizes across three phases for eligible perpetual futures traders worldwide.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced the launch of the OKX Global Trading Championship, described as the platform’s largest trading competition to date, offering participants the opportunity to compete for total prizes exceeding 1 million USDT.

Registration for the championship is now open to customers in selected regions worldwide. Eligibility can be confirmed by accessing the OKX application and navigating to the ‘Campaign Centre.’ The registration period will close on 15th December 2025 at 17:00 UTC+8.

OKX Championship Opens Boosters Phase Ahead Of 820,000 USDT Trading Competition

The championship is structured for traders of OKX perpetual futures contracts and is organized into three main phases. The first phase, the Registration Period and Boosters Phase, allows eligible participants to sign up and join a team of traders. During this period, which runs until 15th December 2025 at 17:00 UTC+8, participants can complete Daily Tasks in the Boosters section to earn additional chances to unlock prizes before the official start of the competition. The total prize pool available through the Boosters phase is valued at 285,000 USDT.

The second phase, the Trading Competition Phase, enables registered competitors to trade and improve their rankings between 8th December 2025 at 17:01 UTC+8 and 21st December 2025 at 23:59 UTC+8. Prizes will be awarded to the top performers in three categories: Team PnL%, individual PnL, and new user PnL%. To be eligible for rewards, participants must achieve a minimum trading volume of 30,000 USDT. The total prize pool for this phase is 820,000 USDT.

The final phase, the Reward Distribution Phase, will see prizes distributed to winners within 30 working days following the conclusion of the competition.

The OKX Global Trading Championship has been developed to provide both existing and new traders on the platform an opportunity to demonstrate their trading abilities and potentially receive rewards. Eligible participants are encouraged to join a team, engage in the competition, and compete alongside the wider global cryptocurrency community.

