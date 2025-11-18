OKX CEO Sees Market Downturn As Test Of Confidence, Analysts Predict Imminent BTC Stabilization

In Brief OKX CEO has urged long-term confidence despite recent volatility, while analysts signaled that Bitcoin may be nearing a short-term bottom and could rebound soon.

CEO of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, Star, shared on social media platform X that following the market downturn on October 11th some institutions have experienced losses, certain participants have exited the market, and some competitors have quietly scaled back promotion of their novelty tokens.

Star noted that while it is unclear whether a bear market is imminent, the more pertinent question for investors and industry participants is whether they still have confidence in the future of Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency sector.

For those who do not, it may be appropriate to reconsider their involvement, but for those who maintain conviction, a potential downturn can be an opportunity to focus on building meaningful projects and preparing for future growth.

Bear markets often serve as a test of commitment, providing a chance for creators and innovators to strengthen their foundations ahead of the next uptrend, he said.

Market Participants See Signs Of Stabilization After Bitcoin Dip, Predict Potential Rebound Ahead

In response, Samson Mow, CEO of Pixelmatic and JAN3, stated that a sustained bear market is unlikely in the near term.

The broader cryptocurrency market has recently faced mounting pressure, with Bitcoin briefly falling below $90,000 for the first time since April. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin declined by about 4.5%, a move attributed by some analysts to transfers from Mt. Gox–associated wallets, including approximately 185.5 BTC valued at $16.8 million.

Despite this downturn, renewed buying interest has lifted the price by roughly 2% within several hours, rebounding from an intraday low of $89,368 to around $91,474. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased from $4 trillion on October 14th to $3.2 trillion.

Some industry observers also share the view that market conditions may soon stabilize.

BitMine chairman Tom Lee and Bitwise Asset Management CIO Matt Hougan suggested that Bitcoin may find a bottom as early as this week.

Tom Lee noted during a CNBC interview that sentiment remains cautious following the October liquidation event and lingering uncertainty over potential Federal Reserve rate cuts in December. However, he added that indicators of selling exhaustion are beginning to appear. Matt Hougan echoed the expectation of an approaching bottom.

Tom Lee further projected that Bitcoin could recover its recent losses and potentially reach a new all-time high later in the year if a broader stock market rally provides additional momentum.

