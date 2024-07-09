Nuant Debuts Platform For Monitoring Portfolios And Creating Advanced Strategies

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Nuant announced the launch of its platform tailored for monitoring digital asset portfolios and creating advanced strategies.

Intelligence solution provider for digital assets, Nuant, announced the launch of its platform tailored for monitoring digital asset portfolios and creating advanced strategies.

“In traditional finance, advanced tools for managing investments and risks are the standard. This level of sophistication has been lacking in the digital asset sector. With the upcoming MiCA regulations, it’s more critical than ever for Funds, VCs, and Web3 companies to have the right tools,” said Rachid Ajaja, Founder & CEO of Nuant.

“Nuant provides an institutional-grade platform that meets the highest standards, bridging the gap and extending these capabilities to DeFi. Our goal is to equip these entities with robust tools to navigate the digital asset landscape with the same precision and reliability found in traditional finance. We believe Nuant arrives at a crucial moment as the sector rapidly professionalizes,” he added.

The new platform provides a comprehensive intelligence solution that aggregates data from diverse sources, integrates with multiple providers, and presents unified information on a single dashboard. This facilitates real-time performance monitoring and risk assessment, enabling users to track, evaluate, and manage everything they need efficiently. Key functionalities include data aggregation, actionable insights, and a strong simulation engine for developing and testing advanced strategies. Utilizing the platform enables users to enhance their digital asset management through advanced analytics and real-time insights.

In celebration of the platform’s launch, Nuant has extended a special offer to its first 100 clients, providing the first three months with no charge.

Nuant Redefines Crypto Management With Complete Market Coverage, Advanced Alerting System, And Integrated SAFE And SAFT Agreements

Furthermore, Nuant stands out from other platforms by offering unique features. These include extensive market coverage with strong support for digital asset management, encompassing over five custodians, 30 exchanges, 80 blockchains, and 1000 decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. It also features an advanced alerting system that delivers proactive notifications about potential security breaches and customizable alerts regarding market movements and portfolio events. This capability enables users to promptly respond to risks and opportunities, thereby enhancing their ability to manage losses effectively and capitalize on market dynamics.

Additionally, the platform integrates SAFE and SAFT agreements into portfolio evaluations alongside automated tracking of token vesting schedules. This ensures accurate portfolio management and timely execution of claims, preserving the integrity of investment strategies. Users can also benefit from AI-driven tools for rebalancing, backtesting, scenario analysis, and DeFi strategy simulations. These capabilities enable the development of sophisticated investment strategies, optimizing portfolio performance, and enhancing risk management.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson