November 2025 Tech Recap: From Ethereum’s Fusaka To Solana’s Alpenglow, The Chains Grow Up

In Brief Despite a quiet market, November 2025 saw major blockchain networks like Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, StarkNet, zkSync, and Cardano implement significant upgrades.

As you may know, November 2025 wasn’t exactly a thrill ride for markets. But if you care about the infrastructure, this definitely was a month worth paying attention to. While prices drifted and headlines focused elsewhere, some of the biggest networks in the space rolled out updates that didn’t just nudge the needle but quietly redrew the roadmap for what’s possible.

Let’s walk through what changed, why it matters, and what it all might signal about where this industry is headed.

Ethereum: Scaling Starts to Get Real

Let’s begin with Ethereum — still the beating heart of on-chain activity, still working through its post-Merge adolescence. The Fusaka upgrade, finalized in November and due to go live in early December, is one of those updates that may not trend on Twitter but will ripple through every serious corner of Ethereum’s scaling ecosystem.

PeerDAS, its headline feature, introduces a clever workaround for the data availability problem. How? It lets nodes verify massive blobs of data via sampling rather than full downloads. That alone means Ethereum can safely raise its blob limit, directly reducing rollup fees and increasing throughput across the L2 landscape. Alongside that, a gas limit bump, native support for secp256r1 (the curve used in many secure hardware devices), and a new CLZ opcode make this upgrade not just about raw scale but also developer QoL. In other words, it’s technical groundwork that enables very human outcomes: faster apps, cheaper transactions, and better integrations with the devices people actually use.

Solana: Finally Fixing Finality

Solana has long been the chain with speed as its calling card, but until now, that speed came with a catch: you could send a transaction in milliseconds, but it might take many seconds before you could be sure it was finalized. Alpenglow, the new consensus overhaul now in public testnet, aims to fix that imbalance.

At its core, Alpenglow replaces the original Proof-of-History and Tower BFT model with a new two-part system: Votor, which rethinks validator voting to reduce consensus latency, and Rotor, which optimizes block propagation with a lighter, faster data-sharing method. If it delivers on its promise, Solana will be finalizing blocks in under 200 milliseconds — a speed that no other major L1 can touch, and one that could redefine the kinds of applications blockchain can realistically support. Think algorithmic trading, real-time gaming, and genuinely instant settlement. Right now it’s just on Agave, the new validator client, but the ambition is clear.

Avalanche: Granite Means Business

Compared to Ethereum and Solana, Avalanche tends to keep a lower profile — but that doesn’t mean it’s standing still. Its November 19 Granite upgrade might have slipped under the radar for many, but it delivered a package of performance and developer-facing features that suggest Avalanche is quietly doubling down on usability.

The highlights: adaptive block times that get faster when the network is under normal load, native support for biometric authentication via secp256r1, and a more stable validator epoch system that makes cross-chain activity between subnets faster and more reliable. If all that sounds dry, consider what it unlocks: faster finality for everyday users, fingerprint logins for Avalanche dApps, and a smoother experience for apps that straddle multiple chains. In a space obsessed with modularity, Avalanche is leaning into coherence — and doing it with pragmatism.

StarkNet: New Prover, New Pace

StarkNet’s S-two upgrade didn’t make a lot of noise — but perhaps it should have. On November 3, the network switched over to a brand-new, Rust-based prover that radically reduces the time and cost required to generate zero-knowledge proofs. And if you care about privacy, scalability, or really any application that needs computation to be both trustless and efficient, this is a milestone worth noting.

What S-two does is straightforward but powerful: it slashes proof generation from minutes to seconds. That not only speeds up how quickly StarkNet can post updates to Ethereum, but also opens the door for things like client-side proving, more complex on-chain games, and privacy-preserving logic that actually runs at usable speeds. It’s a critical piece of the decentralization puzzle too, since faster proving makes it more feasible to distribute this work across a broader set of actors. In a year full of theoretical zero-knowledge hype, StarkNet delivered something concrete.

zkSync Era: Atlas Shrugs Off Latency

If StarkNet gave us leaner proofs, zkSync gave us speed — lots of it. The Atlas upgrade, deployed in November, is zkSync’s biggest leap since mainnet. At a glance, it includes a retooled sequencer for faster ordering, the Airbender prover for rapid zero-knowledge compression, and most interestingly, unified liquidity across Ethereum mainnet and zkSync itself.

That last bit can’t be overstated. The fragmentation of liquidity across chains and rollups has been one of DeFi’s most persistent headaches. With Atlas, zkSync makes a bold claim: developers and users don’t have to choose between speed and access to deep liquidity. The upgrade brings the kind of performance (15K+ TPS, ~1s finality) that used to sound aspirational — and quietly starts delivering it.

Cardano: Midnight Rises

Finally, there’s Cardano’s new privacy sidechain, Midnight. On November 21, Charles Hoskinson laid out a four-stage launch plan that includes a token airdrop ($NIGHT), a federated mainnet, a community-driven testnet, and eventual full decentralization. The pitch? Bring privacy to Web3 in a way that institutions and regulators can live with.

Midnight isn’t going for anonymity at all costs. Instead, it wants to enable selective disclosure — zk-proofs that confirm someone is over 18, or holds a license, or lives in a certain region, without exposing full identity. With Europe, the U.S., and others tightening the screws on privacy tech, this might be Cardano’s attempt to offer an off-ramp from binary thinking. Privacy doesn’t have to mean secrecy, and compliance doesn’t have to mean surveillance.

Final Thought

So what do we make of all this? November didn’t deliver much excitement for token traders, and sure, you could be forgiven for tuning out after a sleepy month in the markets. But under the surface, the upgrades we saw across Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, StarkNet, zkSync, and Cardano all point to the same quiet shift: the chains are actually growing up.

