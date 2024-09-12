NotebookLM Introduces Audio Overview Feature To Let Users Generate Conversations About Their Sources

In Brief Google Labs unveiled the NotebookLM Audio Overview for transforming documents, slides, and charts into audio summaries.

Platform established by technology company Google to test and showcase new AI projects, Google Labs unveiled the NotebookLM Audio Overview feature. This tool transforms documents, slides, and charts into audio summaries, assisting users in understanding complex information more easily.

When they upload materials, the tool acts as a knowledgeable expert, providing responses that are grounded in the provided content with appropriate citations and quotes.

With a single click, the tool activates two AI hosts who engage in an interactive “deep dive” discussion based on the user’s sources. They summarize the material, draw connections between ideas, and engage in dialogue. However, the generated conversations reflect only the uploaded content and do not offer an objective view of the subject.

To explore the new tool, users are prompted to open the notebook, navigate to the Notebook guide, and click the “Generate” button to create an Audio Overview.

As an experimental tool, Audio Overview has some limitations. For instance, generating an overview for larger notebooks may take several minutes. Additionally, the AI hosts presently only speak English may occasionally present inaccuracies, and users do not yet have the capability to pause or interrupt the discussion.

Google’s NotebookLM is an experimental tool designed to harness the potential of language models by integrating them with users’ existing content, allowing for quicker access to valuable insights. Unlike typical AI chatbots, NotebookLM enables users to “ground” the language model in their own notes and materials. This grounding process customizes the AI, making it more attuned to the specific information that is relevant and important to the user.

Imagine listening to a lively discussion about your latest research project, summarized and analyzed by two AI hosts 🎧That's the power of #NotebookLM's Audio Overview. Upload PDFs, Google Docs, Slides, and try it for yourself.

✨Learn more at: https://t.co/JC66SQJxjh pic.twitter.com/rbCAXwuw2a — labs.google (@labsdotgoogle) September 11, 2024

Google Tests ‘Ask Photos’ In Google Labs, Transforming Photo Library Interactions

Google Labs serves as a hub for experimental AI projects, where teams test ideas, collaborate, and develop new technologies.

Recently, Google announced it is testing its new “Ask Photos” feature, which allows users to interact with their photo library in innovative ways. Initially previewed in May, this feature is now being rolled out to select Google Labs users in the US. Powered by Google’s Gemini AI models, the Photos application responds to users’ queries by analyzing the content within their photos and retrieving relevant images based on the questions asked.

