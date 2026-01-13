Nexo Secures Multi-Year Title Sponsorship Of US ATP 500 Dallas Open

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Nexo has signed a multi-year agreement to become the first-ever title partner of the US ATP 500 Dallas Open starting in 2026, strengthening its global brand through premium sports partnerships.

Digital assets wealth platform Nexo announced that it has entered into a multi-year title sponsorship agreement with the US ATP 500 Dallas Open starting in 2026, becoming the tournament’s first-ever Title Partner as part of its broader global branding strategy centered on premium sports partnerships.

The agreement was formally announced in Dallas, alongside the introduction of the Nexo Dallas Open identity and the renovation of two public tennis courts in North Texas. As one of only two ATP 500 events in the United States and the nation’s only indoor ATP Tour championship, the Dallas Open positions Nexo within a highly exclusive group of ATP 500 title sponsors.

Nexo Partnership Elevates Dallas Open’s Global Profile As Tournament Enters New Growth Phase

Tournament Director Peter Lebedevs described the partnership as an important step in the event’s development, noting that securing a sponsor of Nexo’s scale during the tournament’s second year as an ATP 500 competition enhances its international profile and aligns the event with innovation in digital asset services. From Nexo’s perspective, the long-term agreement is intended to strengthen sustained global brand exposure by integrating the company into high-profile sports environments that attract affluent and engaged audiences.

The announcement also emphasized the tournament’s community initiatives, highlighted by the resurfacing of two tennis courts in North Texas to improve year-round access for young players and recreational participants. The Dallas Open, now in its fifth year in North Texas, was upgraded to ATP 500 status in 2025, a transition that expanded both its global reach and commercial importance.

The 2026 Nexo Dallas Open is scheduled for February 7th–15th at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the headquarters and training complex of the Dallas Cowboys, and is expected to feature leading American and international players, including Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and 2025 finalist Casper Ruud.

The Dallas Open sponsorship represents Nexo’s fourth partnership in professional tennis and its third collaboration with the ATP Tour, following its recent multi-year agreement with the Australian Open and earlier sponsorships of the ATP 500 Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco and the ATP 250 Mifel Tennis Open in Los Cabos.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

