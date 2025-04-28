Nexo Makes Strategic US Re-entry, Providing Tailored Digital Asset Services For Retail And Institutional Investors

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Nexo has announced its return to the United States at a special business event featuring keynote speeches from Donald Trump Jr. and Gila Gamliel.

Digital assets wealth platform, Nexo announced its return to the United States. This re-entry was revealed at a special business event that included keynote speeches from prominent figures such as Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization; Gila Gamliel, Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology; and Antoni Trenchev, Co-Founder of Nexo.

“America is back — and so is Nexo,” said Antoni Trenchev in his keynote address. “Thanks to the vision and leadership of President Donald J. Trump, his administration, and his family, the United States is once again a place where innovation is championed, not stifled. A place where pioneers are celebrated. Nexo is returning to America — stronger, smarter, and determined to win,” he added.

Donald Trump Jr. highlighted the increasing importance of cryptocurrency and digital assets for the United States, stressing their potential to enhance economic leadership and ensure that the country remains a leader in technological innovation.

“I think crypto is the future of finance,” said Donald Trump Jr. during his speech. “We see the opportunity for the financial sector and want to ensure we bring that back to the U.S.,” he added.

Donald Trump Jr. also highlighted the importance of having a regulatory environment that supports entrepreneurs and helps maintain the country’s competitiveness in the growing digital economy.

“In today’s world, technology removes both geographical and cultural barriers,” said Gila Gamliel during a discussion. “International cooperation is not only beneficial, it is essential for success. In Israel, we are building strong connections that unite countries, industries, and scientists, as we shape our future together,” she added.

Nexo To Provide Access To Advanced Trading And Institutional-Grade Liquidity Solutions For US Clients

Nexo is designed to help clients grow, manage, and preserve their cryptocurrency holdings. Its goal is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and providing personalized solutions that create lasting value, backed by strong client support.

Since its launch in 2018, the platform has offered unique opportunities to forward-thinking clients across more than 150 jurisdictions. Powered by the NEXO token, Nexo integrates cutting-edge technology with a customer-centric approach, offering flexible and fixed-term high-yield savings, cryptocurrency-backed loans, advanced trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first cryptocurrency debit/credit card.

With $11 billion in assets under management, Nexo’s return to the US comes at a time of renewed optimism and entrepreneurial energy, positioning the company to offer its comprehensive range of digital asset products to American clients in a supportive regulatory environment. Both retail and institutional clients will have access to Nexo’s key services, such as high-yield cryptocurrency savings accounts, asset-backed credit lines, advanced trading, and institutional-grade liquidity solutions.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson