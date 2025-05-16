Nexo Offers In-App Access To Premium Solutions, High-Limit Crypto Credit, And Custom Strategies

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Nexo has launched the Private Hub, designed to offer high-touch crypto services tailored to investors seeking personalized support and customized financial solutions within the platform.

Digital asset platform Nexo announced that it has launched the Private Hub, an in-app feature designed to provide high-touch cryptocurrency services. The new hub is aimed at investors looking for personalized assistance and customized financial solutions within the platform.

“We’re seeing unprecedented engagement from sophisticated investors and institutions — people who want custom deals, timely insights, and human expertise,” said Octavian Dinca, Head of Private Client Services at Nexo, in a written statement. “The Nexo Private Hub makes that experience seamless, while our expanded team ensures no client goes unheard,” he added.

In response to rising demand from clients managing portfolios exceeding $100,000, Nexo has introduced the Private Hub to streamline access to personalized Over-the-Counter services and dedicated relationship support without requiring users to exit the platform. This improves the accessibility of services such as interest-free cryptocurrency credit lines, capital-protected fixed-term savings products, non-liquidating cryptocurrency loans, and Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading. The Private Hub, accessible through the “My Profile” section of the Nexo app, enables users to initiate high-value service requests and schedule consultations with relationship managers in a matter of seconds.

Nexo Launches Private Hub With Expanded Global Support And Marks Strategic Return To US Market

The Nexo Private Hub has been launched in the latest version of the Nexo application, providing access to services such as instant call scheduling, cryptocurrency credit options with zero interest and no liquidation risk, as well as premium portfolio enhancements tailored with flexible terms, interest rates, and repayment structures.

In line with its strategy to provide a globally accessible and personalized experience, Nexo has expanded its Private Client division, now offering support in more than 20 languages. This expansion aims to improve communication and responsiveness across diverse markets.

With $11 billion in assets under management, the company recently confirmed its return to the US market, aligning its services with evolving regulatory conditions and renewed market interest to reintroduce its complete range of digital asset solutions to American users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson