New W3 Infrastructure Brings Unified AI-Driven Financial Workflows To Avalanche Ecosystem Amid Institutional Adoption Push

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief W3 launches an AI-powered control platform on Avalanche for agent-based finance, enabling unified workflows, faster enterprise deployment, and streamlined integration across payments, custody, and compliance systems.

Company developing an operating system for autonomous finance, W3, announced the launch of what it describes as the first control platform for agent-powered finance on the Avalanche network, with reported activity exceeding 200,000 workflows per day across five enterprise sectors. The platform is designed to enable enterprises to build, automate, and manage financial workflows, with deployment timelines reduced to days rather than months. The Avalanche Foundation has reportedly made a strategic investment in W3, although financial terms were not disclosed.

According to the announcement, enterprise finance is increasingly being shaped by AI agents capable of executing payments, reallocating positions, and transferring capital without direct human intervention. However, it is noted that existing governance systems were originally designed for static workflows and human oversight, creating what is described as an accountability gap as transaction volume and automation increase. W3 positions its platform as a mechanism intended to address this gap.

The Avalanche network is described as supporting a broad institutional ecosystem, with integrations involving major financial and infrastructure entities such as BlackRock, JPMorgan, Citi, KKR, Apollo, and Franklin Templeton. The network reportedly operates more than 70 active Layer 1 blockchains, processing approximately 40 million transactions per day across enterprise, institutional, and public sector applications in over 50 countries.

The report indicates that enterprise adoption of digital asset infrastructure remains constrained by fragmented systems. Organisations seeking to operate across blockchain-based financial rails often require extensive integration work across compliance systems, legacy infrastructure, and multiple protocols, resulting in significant cost and time barriers. W3 is presented as an attempt to simplify this process through consolidation.

AI-Driven Financial Infrastructure To Streamline Enterprise Workflows And Accelerate Institutional Integration

W3’s platform is described as aggregating modular financial services, including payments, custody, compliance, and settlement, into unified workflows. Through AI-assisted development tools, enterprises are able to construct and deploy financial applications without extended systems integration processes. Once connected, partners become accessible across all workflows within the network, with integration times reduced from months to hours.

“Agents are moving money faster than enterprise controls can follow. We built the platform that lets finance teams keep pace without giving up oversight,” said Porter Stowell, CEO of W3 in a written statement. “One integration connects a business to every financial service on the network. That is what agent-powered finance looks like in production, and we are shipping it,” he added.

From the perspective of the Avalanche Foundation, the investment is described as aligned with expectations regarding the future direction of institutional finance and the infrastructure required to support it.

“Agent-powered finance is going to be one of the most consequential shifts in how money moves,” said Matias Antonio, Chief Investment Officer at the Avalanche Foundation. In a written statement. “We invested in W3 because they are building the control infrastructure this category needs, and we are actively connecting them to the institutions that need it most,” he added.

The company also stated that W3 is already operating in production across multiple enterprise clients, with additional integration partners expected in the near term. Each new integration is intended to expand the range of financial services that can be deployed on Avalanche without requiring custom development work.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

